Downey night market brings joy and talent together

The Downtown Downey Night Market is full of joy and excitement where you can meet local vendors to support the community’s growth.

There was a live DJ and food trucks with a variety of different menus and dishes to choose from.

Órale Boutique, a vendor at the event showcased their pretty jewelry pieces and even showed the process of how they make their jewelry right then and there.

“The Órale Boutique started because I wanted a brand that was specific for Latinas from LA,” said Órale Boutique CEO Julia Valdelamar.

“I wanted the name to scream I’m Latina and I’m from LA, and what better than Órale.”

Bravo Supply founders Melena and Dominic, young entrepreneurs, also narrate their testimony of how they began to grow and run Bravo Supply Co.

They started with one embrowning machine to make designs that are good for everyone and united they make all their products themselves.

Continuing the road ahead, also demonstrating the making of their product Slime Gets Lit Co., was the boyfriend of Katie Gonzales assisting and working for his girlfriend’s company.

In 2020 Gonzales was featured on ABC 7 news and explained that making slime got her through depression.

Dreamer Jewels continues to be a sensation. People came and lined up to make appointments for personalized jewelry.

If you’re feeling crafty Treaded Bloom sells charms to create crafts on glass cups and designed glass cups.

If you haven’t yet checked out the style of to-go cups great for traveling by the way, the next time you are at Downey Night Market look for Crafts by Melissa.

The owner of Crafts by Melissa explains there her shop was an inspiration from her children.

Just as the owner her designs are fun and fresh, they illuminate you with their fun colors and designs.

Without a doubt people were captivated by a diversity of talents and among those talents is Katy who recently started her laser engraving business.

Another great vendor is Roberto’s Pottery, his material is imported from Oaxaca, Mexico, and he creates ceramic alebrijes which are traditional Mexican folk art sculptures.

Spicing it up was Chiloso Gummy Bear by Latina CEO Melanie Fuentes who began her business in 2014. It all started as a second source of money for diapers.

Fuentes‘ recipes became a hit, and she manages her company on her own besides being a full-time mother.

It’s always great to know what Facial product best fits you and soothes you. Blooming Amethyst, an employee and daughter of the owners did a great job explaining the trending oils.

The Downey Night Market has lots of great stuff to offer and lots of great vendors that show up and show out.