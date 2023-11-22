Cerritos College
Arnold Schwarzenegger gives back at Hollenbeck’s turkey giveaway

Byline photo of Diana Morales
Diana MoralesNovember 22, 2023
Ralf+Moeller+and+Arnold+Schwarzenegger+shaking+hands+with+a+member+of+the+community.+
Diana Morales
Ralf Moeller and Arnold Schwarzenegger shaking hands with a member of the community.

The holiday season is back and welcoming the 42nd annual Miracle on 1st Street at the Hollenbeck Youth Center on Nov 20. The center gave away 1000 free turkeys this year. Over 100 people gathered around to wait in line to receive their free turkey alongside other goodies.

The turkey was personally handed to them by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ralf Moeller from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Inside the building, Arnold Schwarzenegger gave the rundown of what would be happening today at the event.

The line began to move quickly once everyone got in their places and got the thumbs up to start handing out everything.

“It’s great you know. We all have been working together for the last 33 years, doing Christmas toy giveaways and Turkey giveaways at the Hollenbeck Center,” says Schwarzenegger.

There were multiple tables set up in a row where volunteers were handing out different items. Such as a tote bag for them to put everything inside, canned goods, tortillas and, of course, the turkey.

Volunteers handing out food and tote bags to a line of people. (Diana Morales)

“My three children are here today. My youngest is four, my second one is nine and the other one is 10. We actually weren’t gonna do anything [for Thanksgiving].” says Rosa Castillo, a Los Angeles resident.

Many Los Angeles residents waited patiently outside excited to see what was inside the building.

Ralf Moeller also stepped outside to greet the people while they waited in line and took pictures as well.

“I just actually came back from work in Europe [and] visited my parents, still a little bit in jet lag but I was up early today really excited to come out here today in downtown and see all the nice faces,” says Ralf Moeller.

Hollenbeck’s volunteers were very well organized and communicative, ready to answer questions that people had.

“I think I started helping like six or seven years ago. I love it. I love seeing peoples’ reactions when we give them out stuff,” smiles Lizette Mares, Hollenbeck volunteer.

The Hollenbeck Youth Center posted on their Instagram registration dates for people to sign up to receive a free turkey and canned goods. Those who missed the registration were still welcome to wait and stand in line on the opposite side.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posing with a member of the community for a photo after giving him a turkey. (Diana Morales)

On a first come first serve basis many begin to gather around as early as 6 a.m. Upon arrival, volunteers began to pass out wristbands to those who signed up online.

Radio stations like Que Buena were also there helping out and donating food to the community.

“Everyone has to work together even as you can see the police force was here and volunteers are here and people that donated money are here. Everyone comes together, that’s what’s so great about it. A really good program,” said Schwarzenegger while handing a turkey to a member of the community.

The Hollenbeck Center is constantly giving back to the community and their main goal is to help at-risk kids.

