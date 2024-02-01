Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Noah Schnapp at Comic Con 2017 Photo credit: Gage Skidmore

Zionism isn't Sexy

2
Passenger of the hit and run waits near her car as police officials gather more information on the crime Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom

Unidentified Driver Flees Scene After Striking Innocent Teen

3
Portrait of Head Coach of the track and field and cross country teams, Chris Richardson. Photo credit: Joel Carpio

Black excellence in track and field

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

MLK March for food and housing security, ceasefire in Gaza

Byline photo of Layla Hernandez
Layla Hernandez, Community EditorFebruary 1, 2024
People+showing+showing+support+to+Palestine+during+MLK+march+Photo+credit%3A+Layla+Hernandez
People showing showing support to Palestine during MLK march Photo credit: Layla Hernandez

Hundreds of Southern California residents gathered at the crossroads of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue in a people’s march amid a particularly warm Jan. 15, gathered to oppose the war in the Middle East on the national holiday recognizing King’s birthday and his legacy.

Community members and advocates converged to oppose the U.S. involvement and funding of genocide in Occupied Palestine in lieu of domestic food and housing security, adequate education, and sufficient efforts made towards assisting vulnerable communities and ending homelessness.

The energetic mass of people began to move westbound down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m.

The sound of Dr. King’s voice, amplified by speakers, paraded down the boulevard in rhythmic tandem with the mass of footsteps and chants, the weight of the event a palpable force.

Residents from homes lining the street gathered at the edges of their doors or lawns to watch, and on occasion to extend support, as the crowd swept by.

Hosted just two days after the onset of Israeli aggression in Gaza reached 100 days, the Black Men Build LA Coalition met alongside dozens of local and national coalitions, advocacy groups, and non-profit organizations as a part of a continual effort to emphasize the true anti-capitalist and anti-war morale of Dr. King’s beliefs said to have been shamelessly white-washed and watered down throughout history, as shared by various organization representatives.

“We have to educate our people about who Dr. Martin Luther King is, the radical Martin Luther King,” shared Gloria Verdieu, author and representative with the San Diego Coalition to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal and all other political prisoners.

Verdieu’s voice continued to carry over the speakers as the growing crowd swelled the wide street, “We wanna say a promise to Dr. Martin Luther King, a man of peace, but also a man of conviction. This is our way of doing that.”

It was during the “Beyond Vietnam” speech, given on April 4, 1967, at Riverside Church in New York City, that Dr. King presented a profound critique of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War while also presenting the complex interconnected societal evils King describes to be racism, war, and economic inequality.

Community leaders in attendance emphasized the importance of the revered speech as 24.3% of Los Angeles County were found to be food insecure by July 2022.

Mikey, an advocate with Black Men Build LA, stressed, “When Dr. King talks about the poor who are paying a double price, that’s the double price. Not only having your money funding a genocide but also not even having your basic needs being taken care of at home.”

The crowd parted ways with the decorated flatbed that had led the march upon approaching Africatown Village, a community central to the changing identity of Black Angelenos during the 1980s.

Attendants struggled to light candles for the vigil against the harsh winter wind, an LAPD helicopter circling above as the sun began to set.

Community members shared testimonies of those who have been martyred at the hands of the recognized societal evils, the long white candlesticks shrinking in size as stories were shared, several individuals describing feeling as though they were truly able to get to know the lives of those honored amid conversation amongst one another.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Layla Hernandez, Community Editor
Layla Hernandez is the community editor for Talon Marks covering the Greater Los Angeles area and its local culture. Outside of the newsroom, they can be found reading, writing, creating art, listening to music, or spending time with friends. Hernandez hopes to transfer in 2025 and travel writing about art and culture.
More to Discover
More in Community
New Beard Papas store in Cerritos located at 11443 South St. Cerritos, CA.
Cream puffs come to Cerritos
People holding up signs and waving flags to show support for Palestine.
Little Arabia hosts a Palestinian solidarity rally
A row of people protesting with signs on the sidewalk of Rosecrans Ave.
Bellflower Dental Group under fire for controversial policies
Entrance of the Stay Gallery in Downey California with their logo.
Downey Stay Gallery speaks up
A concerned citizen sits defeated by an archaic government website.
Community Commentary: Deliberate Incompetence
Ralf Moeller and Arnold Schwarzenegger shaking hands with a member of the community.
Arnold Schwarzenegger gives back at Hollenbeck’s turkey giveaway
More in Top Stories
Infielder, Anthony Bassett, extends his arms for a high five from his teammate after sliding home and scoring. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Falcons stay hot and shutout LA Pierce
Long Beach, Calif: Margo Avenue and East Campus Drive was one of multiple spots CFA strikes took place at Cal State Long Beach. Most came with bells, whistles and signs showing their feelings during the one day strike Monday. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko
Tentative Deal That Ended CSU Strike
Reanna Carranza mid-pitch. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez
No-Hitter lets Falcons cruise past Santiago Canyon
Cover for Comadres Are Talking! Podcast Photo credit: Susan Romero & Diana Morales
New Year, New Us
Passenger of the hit and run waits near her car as police officials gather more information on the crime Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom
Unidentified Driver Flees Scene After Striking Innocent Teen
Another banner surrounding the in progress container with the Cassidys Corner logo on it. Photo credit: Emily Maciel
Cassidy's Corner Cafe returns to campus

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in