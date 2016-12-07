Semi annual dance concert hosted by Dynamic Dance Club

Estefania Mendoza and Broderick Woods, both members are a part of the Dynamic Dance Club. They were performing “Let’s work it out” that was the fifth performance of the night.

The Dynamic Dance club hosted a performance on Tuesday, Dec. 6 that held around 50 people.

Students and staff were able to gaze at a total of 9 performances, including a surprise. There were two acts which took place.

Dr. Stephen Johnson, vice president of student services, was an attendee of the event.

Dr. Johnson really liked the creativity that came out of the performance.

“The creativity was incredible, the energy was so impressive, the participation was great and just the sense of community among all the creative people in the program and the organization was really impressive,” Dr. Johnson said.

He went on to express that it would be hard to chose which of the performance stood out to him.

That wasn’t the case with the crowd.

After the fifth performance tilted “Lets work it out.”

The audience whispered amongst themselves that this was there favorite of the first act.

The piece was choreographed by Estefania Mendoza, and it was performed by both her and Broderick Woods.

The dance was an awareness piece about violent abuse in relationships.

Mendoza was excited about her performance and enjoy the reception she and her partner received.

“As a performer everyone goes up there with excitement, with terror and nervousness, but at the end when you hear everybody clap, thats what all performers, dancers are proud of and feel accomplished,” she said.

Mendoza went on to speak that the dance itself took her a long time to choreograph and finally get what she wanted out of it.

“It took quite a bit, because we did a lot of stunts, lifts, we had to time everything. And to be honest with you, that one was the most nerve wrecking out of all the performances that I’ve done[…]it took us about a month to actually put everything together,” she expressed.

The event coordinator Broderick Woods was a part of a few performances.

He was was a bit nervous but acknowledged that he got a lot of feedback, especially with “Lets work it out.”

“It [the dance] came together […] it was basically about an abusive relationship. What we tried to do was raise that awareness to let people know that ‘hey this is something that is real’ this isn’t just about guys abusing women but also women abusing men.”

Next semester the Dynamic Dance Club will have similar performances.