ASCC cabinet discusses a campus shuttle for students

A Falcon Shuttle could be making its way to Cerritos as early as spring 2017.

Cabinet held a meeting on Monday, Nov. 14 in BK-111/112, where the idea of having a campus shuttle was presented.

Student senator Eduardo De La Rosa gave the powerpoint presentation, along with student body president Saul Lopez.

They introduced the shuttle and showed a video on how the bus would look like and explained that the bus would be active from 2-11p.m.

Kadie Gurley, commercial music major, said,”I don’t know if the students are going to get charged fare where the routes are, but I support the idea of keeping students safe on campus. Having the shuttle until 11 p.m., will prevent all of that happening (campus alerts).”

The concern was brought up due to the expenses the transportation would cost and how much it would be to keep to maintain the vehicle.

Following that, the duo presented an outline that would feature the cost of the bus, along with additional ad-ons that they would like to have included.

The shuttle would cost $66,779.50 with ad-ons and included all of the following:

Fifteen passenger electric cart $29,995

Solar root kit $1,995

Air conditioning $5,895

Sign package (Advertising) $3,595

Vinyl wrap (Custom school colors) $2,295

Car cover $995.00

Back-up camera $895.00

DVD monitor $395.00

Two head lights $295.00

Small heater $395.00

Enhanced traction wheels $895.00

Running boards $1,295

Extra charge battery pack $1,995

Battery maintenance kit $995.00

Security camera $895.00

Motor shuttle $1,295

Blink mirror $295.00

P.A. System $795.00

Battery fuel gauge $395.00

ADA flip seats $1,295

All of that, plus $4,519.50 tax and $2,000 shipping.

De LaRosa explained that the ad-ons would keep the shuttle in good condition and would be beneficial for the students.

In addition to being active for nine hours, the goal is to have the shuttle available all year including summer sessions.

Lopez hopes the shuttle will last 10 years with the extra charge battery pack, rather than the usual five years they normally last, which was another incentive for paying for more.

Student trustee Karen Patron was in attendance and was hopeful for the project.

“There is an action plan, they’re (Lopez and De La Rosa) are ready to go ahead and do it. I think it would be a good idea, the students have always complained that walking to the parking lot is a hassle, and I have, but I think it would be beneficial for the students,” she said.

Although there was a lot of information given, cabinet lost quorum therefore they had to move the business item for a future meeting.

Another presentation was given by Student Union Club member Ryan Kang about getting $400 funding for an upcoming open mic night event regarding the results of the presidential election.

There were concerns about having the open mic night because of the possibility of things getting out of line.

Patron said,”I think it’s a good idea, I just hope that whoever does choose to speak, and whoever does choose to express their opinions, does it in a way that doesn’t offend anybody. At the end of the day we are all human beings regardless of where we come from, who we are, what we represent, you have feelings, I have feelings, we’re only humans.

“Lets try to avoid the personal and just state how you feel personally about the situation, whether it be good or bad, […], just state the honest truth,” she concluded.

Kang got the money requested for his club as long as the event had a moderator and things did not get out of hand.

According to Kang, the open mic night event is Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 11-2p.m. at the Teleconference Center LC-155.