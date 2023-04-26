Meet inseparable duo Saige Frausto and Selma Dweik, ASCC’s new leaders

Sage Frausto and Selma Dweik, the newly voted president and vice president, met each other during their work as the Scholars Honor Program (SHP) assistant at Cerritos College.

“I remember when it was quiet and all the sudden, I let out the loudest grumble ever and we started busting up laughing,” Dweik laughingly mentioned that broke the ice between the two.

“Later that day, Saige was eating and there was a fly and it ended up shooting right towards her mouth and she swallows it and it was the funniest thing,” she said as she giggled, “I think it’s an admirable quality if someone can laugh at themselves […] and why our connection is as straight as it is.”

Frausto said that on that first day was the day both of them realized they could be friends and their friendship blossomed from then on.

Saige is currently part of the Scholars Honors Program, ASCC (Student Activities Deputy), double-majoring in administration of justice and psychology while also elected vice chair of SSCCC, which is a student-wide senate across different community colleges.

The part-Psychology major is also a cheerleader, dancer and a boxer outside of ASCC. Her partner for ASCC, Dweik, is an economics major; part of the honors program and as an assistant for the program and is in the Accounting and Economic clubs.

“I think it’s really easy to tell whether or not you can really be friends with a person and immediately when I met Saige, I was like, ‘yeah, this is a person who I can be friends with,’” Dweik said about her friend.

“She’s very easy-going, easy to talk to, she’s really funny too […] she’s an all-around spectacular person, she’s ambitious, she’s kind and we sort of connect in a way where our personalities mesh really well.”

The ASCC president said that Dweik is, “one of the most passionate [hardworking and dedicated] people I’ve ever been around,” and points to her resilience and the overall great person she is.

“When I decided I wanted to run for president, she [Selma] was the first person that came into my mind,” she pointed out, “There’s no doubt in my mind that she will be able to fulfill this position […] and be able to work together.”

Dweik and Frausto both lived in religious households, Frausto was baptized Catholic and Dweik was Muslim, and they also played sports.

The vice president played Volleyball in high school while President Frausto continues to do Cheerleading at Cerritos College.

Frausto was always interested in student government but her brother, Joseph Frausto, who influenced her to go to Cerritos College, also introduced her into ASCC.

Dweik said that her partner Frausto got her into ASCC, “She introduced me into ASCC because she was involved with the program and being involved in high school, it was natural for me to get involved with college.”

Their campaign goals focus towards financial literacy and advocate for students’ needs/resources, “I’ve already been talking to some students about other issues that we plan on pushing,” Frausto said.

The administration of justice major also pointed out how Uber offers a program for free Uber rides for colleges that hold over 20,000 students, which is something they wanted to push for, and to have a more lively and inclusive campus.

“We plan to make the campus more lively. I think it’s a little quiet right now and we want to have more engagement, more activities here on campus,” Frausto said and gave an example of an event they want to hold next year, which is hosting an end of the year formal dance and Halloween fest.

As for her future plans, Frausto is planning to transfer to Irvine (UCI) and plans on starting her own club on campus by teaching Mexican folklore dance to students.

Dweik plans to transfer to UCLA, she wants to go investment banking and make her way to law school.