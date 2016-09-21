Kaepernick kneeling down should not be criticized

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Since breaking into the NFL, Colin Kaepernick’s name has had its fair share of time in headlines.

But never before in this way.

Kaepernick made headlines when he refused to stand during the National Anthem during a preseason game in late August.

Before we plunge into this hot topic let’s get one thing out of the way.

Addressing the real issue at hand. Can we get away from the ‘what’ aspect of the situation and tackle the ‘why?’

There is an obvious race issue in this country when it comes to African-Americans.

Every country has issues and we not only address them, but we try and police them. Yet, we choose (yes, choose), to ignore the one in our own backyard.

We need to understand that there is a serious problem with racism in this country. And until we not only admit it, but make efforts to correct it by holding those who commit these heinous crimes accountable, it will never be an issue of the past.

For instance, the killing of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile were by police officers that had no right to take their lives away.

In Sterling’s case, one officer shrieked to the other officer that he was reaching for a gun. The other officer tried to restrain Sterling’s hands in search of the potential firearm yet was unsuccessful. After not reacting fast enough to the first officer’s liking, he drew his gun and ended Sterling’s life in a flash of a second.

In regard to Castile, he let the officer, that pulled him over, know that he was a registered firearm carrier. The cop still asked for his identification but as Castile went to reach for it, the cop fired multiple shots into the car and killed him.

The question is, “What story would we have been told if there was not a recording of the crimes committed?” The issue is that these two young men did not have to die. Both had their lives brutally taken away by the people put in the position to protect us.

For those of you who do not agree that there is a serious issue with race in the United States, just type in Kaepernick’s name on Twitter. To which he responded with a tweet stating, “I wish they treated police brutality the way they treat me for standing up against it.”

Lest we forget, it wasn’t until 2009 that NFL players were expected to stand during the national anthem, before then players and personnel were in the locker room during the playing of the anthem.

The Department of Defense and the National Guard both handed out over 10 million dollars over five years to NFL teams to stage on-field patriotic acts.

So, at the end of the day players are put on stage front and center to display a facade in order to make the NFL look better. Right, cause that’s totally ethical.

The amount of hate he has received since taking a “stand” toward this injustice is beyond disgusting and it’s not just people on the outside, it is even coming from his own peers.

People have weighed in all over the world about this narrative, one of which included former safety Rodney Harrison.

According to usatoday.com he states, “Obviously he has the right to stand up for what he believes, but he has to understand there are consequences and might [receive] backlash for what he said. You know a lot of people are criticizing him — I think his heart is in the right place, I just think he was going about it in the wrong way,” on Tuesday morning on SportsTalk 790.

“If he really wants to make [a] change, sitting his butt down [during the anthem], [is] going to get people very upset and he has to understand that […] a lot of people […] served before his time, now, trying to give him the freedoms and the liberties that he has […] and I tell you this, I’m a black man, and Colin Kaepernick — he’s not black.

“He cannot understand what I face and what other young black men and black people face, or people of color face, on an every single [day] basis- when you walk in a grocery store, and you might have $2,000 or $3,000 in your pocket and you go up into a Foot Locker and [you are being at like you [are] about to steal something. I don’t think he faces those types of things.”

Despite the somewhat half-hearted apology from Harrison, there is still a blatant issue with this form of ideology.

When do you have to live up to someone else’s perception of “black” before you can stand up for African-Americans?

Almost two months ago, the world was in an uproar about the fact that Michael Jordan didn’t use his voice enough to speak out against racial tensions.

Is it that since Kaepernick is not on the same level of Jordan, he is not entitled to his own opinion? Or since his opinions don’t mirror the ones of those it offends, he should be silenced?

Regardless of the response, given both ways of viewing the topic is wrong.

It has been widely known that lawyers are expected to complete eight years of schooling before becoming certified, but cops are expected to learn the same laws and enforce them in just six months.

Kaepernick stood by his decision citing that people who major in cosmetology have more training than those given guns to “protect” us.

The President of the United States Barack Obama shared his opinion on the decision of Kaepernick as well.

Obama felt that no one can really say much since he is, in fact, exercising his God-given right.

Furthermore, there has been an outpour of veterans who support Kaepernick and his decisions.

The hashtag #VeteransforKaepernick was started in support of the quarterback after plenty of people attacked him telling him “If he didn’t like America, to leave it.”

Despite the minute change in posture, in which, Kaepernick now kneels during the anthem to honor veterans, he does not seem too apologetic about the situation. He has been seen wearing a Malcolm X hat, a Fidel Castro shirt and socks with pigs in police hats.

Don’t worry, there are plenty of people who stand in agreement with Kaepernick. His jersey sales have sky rocket to third in the NFL following his bold choice.

His No. 7 jersey has sold more in the last week than it did in the previous eight months.

In addition, more people are starting to join him in the silent protest. Teammate Eric Reid and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane joined Kaepernick in his protest.

As a result, the Santa Clara Police Department has threatened to stop doing security for 49er games.

We understand that police forces put their lives on the line every single day, however, they sign up for it.

Police officers are meant to patrol, it is not their job to investigate without probable cause.

This nation has taken a major step forward by getting all police officers to wear body cameras – to have officers put on paid leave or acquitted from a crime they are guilty of is yet another barrier to be broken.

Whether the cops like it or not, there will not be peace in the United States until they take responsibility for the senseless killings of anyone they deem a threat.

Let’s all keep one thing in mind too, that as long as our skin color is considered a weapon, we will never be seen as unarmed.