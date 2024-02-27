Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Porn cartoon Photo credit: Moses Lopez & Emanuel Guadarrama

Must Be XXX on the Brain

2
Blue Jays uniform with the writing “Ruining Uniforms” and the logos of Fanatics and Nike Baseball below it.

Nike and Fanatics ruined baseball uniforms

3
Side by side image of rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj Needs To Be Canceled

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

K-pop Club Back On Campus

Byline photo of Adrienne Fajardo
Byline photo of Edward Fernandez
Adrienne Fajardo and Edward FernandezFebruary 27, 2024
members+of+K-pop+Club+Photo+credit%3A+Adrienne+Fajardo+%26+Edward+Fernandez
members of K-pop Club Photo credit: Adrienne Fajardo & Edward Fernandez

Members new and old met on Feb. 23 for the K-Pop Club’s first meeting of the semester. This was their first in-person meeting in over three years.

R Quirarte and Jasmine Reyes, the president and vice-president respectively, came together to reunite the members and bring the club back on campus after years of Zoom meetings.

Reyes said that this semester the club is looking forward to meeting more K-pop fans, building engagement on campus, a Korean Barbeque outing, and more comebacks.

“A comeback brings a lot of hype. Both old and new fans start listening because there’s always something fresh to make everyone fall in love all over again,” Reyes explained, “Basically, a comeback is like an album release party.”

K-pop is unique because of the language barrier, but there’s a blend of Korean and Western culture in that it takes inspiration from hip-hop, gospel, and folk music which turns the barrier into a bridge, Reyes said about K-pop’s immense popularity.

She continued noting that some keep their love for the music a secret, but ultimately it’s a way to express oneself.

“I’m more of a casual fan but I’ve seen other people share their passions about K-pop and I saw the community and wanted to bring it together to a place where all the people can share their passions together,” says Quirarte.

President, R Quirarte (Right) and vice-president , Jasmine Reyes (Left). (Adrienne Fajardo)

The meeting began with members introducing themselves, their interests, and their favorite K-pop artists.

Some proudly displayed their collections of K-pop star photos in mini albums that resembled tradable cards.

To make up for lost time, members shared ideas for outings to make the most out of the semester.

Ethan Ngyuen, a club member stated, “I am expecting to do Korean-based activities like game shows, outdoor excursions, and hanging out with people in the club.”

The club is looking to fill a few positions but very importantly the treasurer position, but Quirate stated, “We’re open to people wanting to help out the club in any way.”

As Reyes explained, K-pop groups often feature different roles from lead vocalist, and rapper to dancing lead. All to highlight the individual talents of each member.

According to Nielsen Music reports, K-pop has doubled in popularity in the U.S. over the last three years, making it the second largest consumer of K-pop, just behind Japan. Korea is the fourth country with the most K-pop streams.

Anyone can join the K-pop club whether you’re a new fan, an old fan, or just plain curious about the music.

“I even welcome the haters,” Reyes joked, “Sometimes people just don’t want to dig deeper, but we are hoping to change that.”

The Cerritos K-pop Club can be found on Instagram at Cerritoskpop where they post updated information about their meetings.

Their Instagram is also full of songs of the week, music videos of the week, and comebacks of the week.

They meet the first Thursday of every month from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. as well as the last Friday of every month from 10 – 11 a.m. in room 109 of the Liberal Arts Building.

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Adrienne Fajardo, Staff Writer
Adrienne Fajardo is a staff writer for Talon Marks. Outside of reporting she enjoys going on hikes, listening to  music and painting. She plans to transfer to Cal State Fullerton to further her education in Journalism.
Edward Fernandez, Staff Writer
Edward Fernandez is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering arts and entertainment and community news. Aside from reporting, Fernandez enjoys reading and hiking. He hopes to transfer to Cal State Fullerton in the Fall.
1
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Plenazo Tribe performing an anti-war ballad
Long Beach celebrates Afro-Latino culture
From left to right : Nadia on the piano, Joel on the base Mars on vocal, Mikey on the drums, Andrew Maz on vocals and Sergio on the guitar.
Behind the album: Andrew Maz and the band
Gladstone on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon Photo credit: Marlon Kaufmann Courtesy_of_Apple
Gladstone nomination reminder of Hollywood's shortcomings
Beyonce on Reneigh during her Renaissance tour
Building the stage with Andrea Garcia
Another banner surrounding the in progress container with the Cassidys Corner logo on it. Photo credit: Emily Maciel
Cassidy's Corner Cafe returns to campus
People examining and discussing the artwork of professor Audra Graziano.
Professors showcase their work in art exhibition
More in Top Stories
Darron Henry guarding DaVaughn McCrumb from MiraCosta.
Falcons advance after victory over MiraCosta
Families reading a Curious George book during bilingual reading time.
Family Night at Downey Library A Huge Success
Sea angel Seafood worker showing little girl live crab
Photo Gallery: Cerritos Farmers Market
Dr. Sonya Christian, California Community Colleges Chancellor, gives presentation on plan Vision 2030
Introducing Vision 2030
No. 11, Melana Goodloe attemping to gaurd the LBCC player from getting the ball from her teammate who is attempting to throw in the ball.
Women’s basketball drops last game to rival and scuffle breaks out
No.2, Dillon Botts, reaches his hand out to try and take the ball from the LBCC player.
Men’s basketball goes undefeated in conference and is headed to playoffs

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • J

    Jasmine ReyesFeb 28, 2024 at 9:28 pm

    This article turned out so cool! I’m still in awe you both made it out to our humble club meeting and covered our story. Thank you so much for being open and willing to listen to our thoughts about K-pop in general, we always appreciate new faces! Hope to see more fans, stans, and curious souls at our next meeting on campus next Thursday! STREAM “CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT IT” by OKPOP!!🫰🏼
    ~K-Pop Club VP

    Reply
    https://www.talonmarks.com/arts-entertainment/2024/02/27/k-pop-club-back-on-campus/#comment-1831