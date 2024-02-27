Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Porn cartoon Photo credit: Moses Lopez & Emanuel Guadarrama

Must Be XXX on the Brain

2
Blue Jays uniform with the writing “Ruining Uniforms” and the logos of Fanatics and Nike Baseball below it.

Nike and Fanatics ruined baseball uniforms

3
Side by side image of rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj Needs To Be Canceled

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Long Beach celebrates Afro-Latino culture

Byline photo of Edward Fernandez
Edward Fernandez, Staff WriterFebruary 27, 2024
Plenazo+Tribe+performing+an+anti-war+ballad+
Edward Fernandez
Plenazo Tribe performing an anti-war ballad

Community members gathered at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach for its free annual Afro-Latino family festival on Feb. 25.

DJ iLLMeca provided a sweet symphonic blend throughout the day. Street Dance Orixás kicked off the performances with the Afro-Brazilian dances of Candomble, Lamonte Goode followed with his healing and spiritual CYBERYOGA, Ale Chavarriaga Rey danced a Colombian folkloric and carnivals styles, Plenazo Tribe played an odyssey through Puerto Rico, with Nadia Calmet and the Afro-Peruvian Experience closing the day, weaving lessons of life through song and dance.

Ty Boutte, an attendee, was drawn to the Afro-Latino festival for his love of the culture.

Viewing the performances, he was already familiar with many of the stories, but they were nonetheless joyful to hear.

He was mesmerized, “The strength through adversity created beautiful aspects of culture,” said Boutte.

Metal twisted in coils of barely recognizable New York City architecture or stretched into the branches of a basketball hoop tree lined the gallery halls.

MOLAA’s featured artist, Cuban-born Alexandre Arrechea, also had photo illustrations, sculptures, and video art tackling history, memory, politics, and the power relations of the urban space.

New York-raised Yousef Louis, another attendee, was particularly intrigued by Arrechea’s work.

“It’s interesting to see a Cuban perspective of New York. Growing up Dominican in the 80s, people tried to assimilate, they tried not to learn the language.”

Musicians%2C+artists+and+food+vendors+provide+a+multi-cultural+experience
Gallery10 Photos
Edward Fernandez
Orange Tree by Alexandre Arrechea

“To have an Afro background was a taboo,” he continued, “The Afro-Latino experience is beautiful and multi-faceted. Being Black in America is one thing, being Latino is one thing, and being Afro-Latino is another, but social media helps teach culture. Today I feel more embraced and understood.”

Just outside the galleries local artists shared their work and their stories.

Olamiposi Somoye is a fashion designer and business owner running her clothing brand, Rayo.

Rayo is inspired by the Yoruba tribe of Nigeria, with prayers being weaved into the clothing. The name itself is Yoruba for Seajoy.

Somoye recognized that fashion is often overlooked as an art form by artists of different disciplines.

“Fast fashion and social media trends cause brands to lose touch chasing consumerism,” she had to say, “People don’t see the value in the art anymore, on top of workers not getting fair wages,” said Somoye.

Rayo ensures its factories pay their employees fairly and use deadstock fabric.

Yoruba tradition keeps Rayo from the stale and uninspired with vibrant colors and eye-catching patterns on clothes designed to follow the changes in women’s bodies throughout the month.

You can find Rayo on Instagram at Rayo.ng or through its website rayobrand.com

Multimedia artist, Judy Perez proudly presented a collection of jewelry and fluid art paintings.

Perez picked up fluid art-abstract art using acrylic paint as a way to grieve after the loss of a dear friend.

Her emotions guide her across the canvas. Colors, shapes, and layers speak for Perez. “It’s more liberating that way,” she noted.

As an Afro-Latina, Perez has found it hard to blend in, “but you have to make a move for yourself, even if no one comes.”

Perez has had three solo exhibits in the past and has set up in the MOLAA before.

You can find her on Instagram at fluidartbyjudy.

Books flew off the shelves at Antonette Franceschi-Chavez’s pop-up shop representing her brick-and-mortar store Casita Bookstore located locally on 4th Street in Long Beach.

Franceschi-Chavez is Mexican and Puerto Rican but grew up isolated from her Puerto Rican roots. Only recently has she been able to explore this side of herself.

For this reason, she believes books are so important, “they expose us to different cultures and to similar backgrounds. We can make connections, feel represented, and learn so much.”

Casita Bookstore is dedicated to promoting diverse stories and voices and frequently hosts author readings.

They can be found on Instagram at casitabookstore or through its website, casitabooks.com

The MOLAA will host Arrechea on Feb. 28 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. for an artist talk with the museum’s chief curator, Gabriela Urtiaga.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Edward Fernandez, Staff Writer
Edward Fernandez is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering arts and entertainment and community news. Aside from reporting, Fernandez enjoys reading and hiking. He hopes to transfer to Cal State Fullerton in the Fall.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
members of K-pop Club Photo credit: Adrienne Fajardo & Edward Fernandez
K-pop Club Back On Campus
From left to right : Nadia on the piano, Joel on the base Mars on vocal, Mikey on the drums, Andrew Maz on vocals and Sergio on the guitar.
Behind the album: Andrew Maz and the band
Gladstone on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon Photo credit: Marlon Kaufmann Courtesy_of_Apple
Gladstone nomination reminder of Hollywood's shortcomings
Beyonce on Reneigh during her Renaissance tour
Building the stage with Andrea Garcia
Another banner surrounding the in progress container with the Cassidys Corner logo on it. Photo credit: Emily Maciel
Cassidy's Corner Cafe returns to campus
People examining and discussing the artwork of professor Audra Graziano.
Professors showcase their work in art exhibition
More in Top Stories
Darron Henry guarding DaVaughn McCrumb from MiraCosta.
Falcons advance after victory over MiraCosta
Families reading a Curious George book during bilingual reading time.
Family Night at Downey Library A Huge Success
Sea angel Seafood worker showing little girl live crab
Photo Gallery: Cerritos Farmers Market
Dr. Sonya Christian, California Community Colleges Chancellor, gives presentation on plan Vision 2030
Introducing Vision 2030
No. 11, Melana Goodloe attemping to gaurd the LBCC player from getting the ball from her teammate who is attempting to throw in the ball.
Women’s basketball drops last game to rival and scuffle breaks out
No.2, Dillon Botts, reaches his hand out to try and take the ball from the LBCC player.
Men’s basketball goes undefeated in conference and is headed to playoffs

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *