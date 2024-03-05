Students Unwind Their Minds With R&B Yoga

As Black History Month has come to an end several students here at Cerritos College gathered in the Student Center South Stage to attend R&B Yoga with instructor Lauren Spearman hosted by Umoja and The Black Excellence Collaborative (BEC).

The main objective of R&B Yoga is to implement a space of gaining an inclusive yoga experience with combining R&B Music with beginner-friendly yoga techniques. It’s all about working on your physical health and maintaining a stable state of mind.

Yoga is a way for students to gain more insight on their health and a way of “breaking a sweat” even as someone who isn’t familiar with yoga itself.

According to the American Osteopathic Association, “Regular yoga practice creates mental clarity and calmness; increases body awareness; relieves chronic stress patterns; relaxes the mind; centers attention; and sharpens concentration.”

Many times the Black community will look at activities like yoga as something that only white people partake in and won’t participate in such activities. Yet, Lauren thinks that the Black community should have a different approach to yoga.

“It’s about not being afraid, people might not think it’s for them. They may think it’s very white. It’s all about having fun we’re snapping and breathing together as a community so that’s what it’s all about.”

With artists like Usher, Drake, Brent Faiyaz, and SZA the students are able to unwind and liberate their minds with the intention of also having fun while listening to their favorite R&B artists.

The exercise started with a warm-up which consisted of both the students and the instructor Lauren taking deep breaths, stretching, and clearing the mind. Then, eventually becomes an upbeat, fun experience for the students to enjoy and embark on their physical health.

Lauren Spearman makes the experience full of excitement with her comforting mood and upbeat R&B Yoga Playlist. Which makes the experience itself worth understanding as a whole.

“I just want them to have a good time- it’s about letting go, it’s feeling free it’s moving your body. The way yoga is today they don’t think yoga is for them. When I do R&B Yoga it’s our music, it’s our culture we’re just having fun.” said Spearman.

R&B Yoga is a way for the Black community to become one and unite while expressing their joy for exercising to their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop artists.