Feeling the Blues at The Night Owl

Byline photo of Diana Morales
Diana Morales, Arts & Entertainment EditorMarch 11, 2024
Blue Cheese Band jamming out Photo credit: Diana Morales

The Blues took over The Night Owl, a small cafe in Downtown Fullerton on March 8. Where the Blue Cheese blues band opened the open mic night at around 7 p.m.

They welcomed the crowd to join in on the fun and sing along with them.

The crowd gathered around the fire and cozied up with their beer or coffee in hand right behind the cafe.

The small outdoor sitting area was all filled up to the point were around 25 people stood up behind the patio fence to watch the performances.

The night kicked off with the band singing cover songs like ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ by The Rolling Stones. They also jammed out to some Jimi Hendrix and some Jimmy Reed.

The host of the night Mike Johnson, lead singer of the band, encouraged guests to volunteer and sing a jazz/blues song that they knew.

Tyler, a resident from Orange, California, was the first person to volunteer for the open mic.

As he sat with the band he impressed the crowd as he sang ‘The Sky is Falling’ by Gary B.B Coleman. His soulful voice and outstanding vocals were enjoyed by the audience.

His vocals set the tone of the night as he was able to deliver the song with raspy flare.

“I have been here four times,” smiles Tyler. “ I really enjoyed it. The band was really good!”

The crowd simultaneously cheered for Tyler, which encouraged another person to step up to the mic.

Tyler singing during the open mic with the Blue Cheese Blues band. (Diana Morales)

Steven Walker from Austin, Texas also took over the mic stand as he sang ‘Big Boss Man’ by Jimmy Reed. The energy that Walker radiated was carefree as he sang and danced for the crowd.

“It was really great and freeing being up there. I liked it a lot,” says Walker in a welcoming tone.

Everyone else was shy to join in on the fun. But that didn’t stop the band from keeping the crowd well entertained.

The band would reach the end of the song and start improvising the outro of the song. Ziggy the guitarist of the band would scrunch up his face and go crazy on his guitar.

Many of the people attending the event heard of the event through The Night Owl Instagram account.

Two attendees Mario and Sara from Montclair visited The Night Owl to enjoy a night of the blues.

“I really liked it! I love live music and jazz and blues so I knew I was going to like it,” smiles Sara.

“For me it was unexpected but I really enjoyed it I think the vibe and the music choice was perfect for the cafe,” states Mario.

The Night Owl is always host open mic nights and vinyl nights. If you’re looking for a night of fun and live entertainment The Night Owl is the place to be!

About the Contributor
Diana Morales, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Diana Morales plans on transferring to a cal state in the near future to gain more experience. Her goal as a journalist is to work for a fashion magazine company and then eventually create her own. She also aspires on working on the radio or as a social media manager.
