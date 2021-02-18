Los Angeles rapper Blxst is destined for greatness

Blxst’s No Love Lost has proven to be a big album for the Southern California rapper. The album features other well known artists such as Dom Kennedy, Tyga, and Ty Dolla Sign. Photo credit: Jazmin Taha

Blxst, an up and coming rapper, is predicting what future generations will say about him on his single, “Pressure”: “I ain’t heard one bad Blxst song…he the new Nate Dogg, he the West’s backbone.”

Born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, Matthew Burdette, aka Blxst, has been surrounded by hip hop music his entire life.

West coast rap is a genre with a rich history that is sure to inspire future generations. Artists like Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre set the blueprint for a new set of rappers to rise in their wake.

A very talented and versatile artist, Blxst raps, sings, and produces music. He has collaborated and produced tracks for YG, Kendrick Lamar, and many local Los Angeles artists such as Kalan.Fr.Fr, Mozzy, 1takejay, Eric Bellinger and City James.

Blxst’s newest album “No Love Lost” is rapidly putting him on the map. Since the release of the album, Blxst has reached over 2.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The album has zero skips, and is arguably one of the best hip hop albums that released in 2020. It features top artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Dom Kennedy and another underground up and coming, Los Angeles artist Bino Rideaux.

Despite his recent success, Blxst has been making great music since 2015.

Some of his hits include “Overrated”, “Slip & Slide”, and “Can I” which have all surpassed 1 million views on YouTube.

Perhaps his most underrated work, “SIxtape” was an extended play collaboration with Bino Rideaux that was released in 2019. Named “Sixtape” because the six songs on the mixtape, Blxst produced every song.

Just like his most recent album, there are arguably no skips throughout the entire track. Some of his best songs include “Selfish”, “Bacc Home” and his most popular song from the EP, “Savage” which has over 3 million views on Youtube.

What makes the young artist so special is that he can do it all.

Blxst has songs where he raps, such as “Headshots”, songs where he sings such as “Wrong or Right” and songs where he does both such as “Hurt”. He even has tracks where he does neither and makes the beat for another artist, such as local hit “Right Wit It” by Kalan.Fr.Fr.

Blxst is an elite musician. Not only does he have bars, but his vocals are top-tier.

He does not use autotune and he throws his own style into his music. He continues to make the music he likes and the music he wants.

Of course there is always influence and inspiration to music, but Blxst writes and makes his own music. Nobody is telling him he cannot do a certain thing to change a certain aspect of his songs.

It is nothing you can replicate.

On “Forever Humble” Blxst said it best: “Westside till I die I hope you quoting that.”