Harry Styles leaves fans starstruck at The Forum

27-year-old musician Harry Styles presented his album, Fine Line, during his tour. Styles cracked jokes with the audience encouraging them to have fun, dance and sing their heart out.

Harry Styles presented Love On Tour at The Forum in Inglewood, leaving his diverse crowd in awe with an unforgettable experience he created for them after indie artist Jenny Lewis performed her opening.

“We’re going to be face-to-face, eye-to-eye, window of soul-to-window of soul,” Styles said as his fans screamed.

He encouraged the audience to have as much fun as possible because he said it’s his purpose to entertain each and everyone of them.

“I’ve been a fan of his ever since the One Direction days,” said Minerva Castro from Fort Worth, Texas. “It makes me so happy that he embraces himself and is so confident with his masculinity that he has no shame challenging it.”

“When this flag goes above my head, there’s no going back,” Styles said, referring to a bisexual pride flag as he helped a fan named Brenda come out, leaving her in tears.

The entirely face-masked audience cheered as Styles conversed with his fans to establish a connection.

“I love how open he is about what he represents and spreads kindness to everyone,” Samantha Bedolla said. The resident from Los Angeles expressed how she was 10-years-old when she first heard him sing, and is now getting the chance to see him live for the first time.

“It was so much fun. He gives good energy to the crowd and everyone comes together to enjoy the show even throughout COVID-19 with our masks on,” Bedolla said. “I was satisfied with the COVID-19 precautions. I felt safe because people kept their distance and masks on during the show.”

“Some of the time, I’m going to be facing you,” Styles said, to his engaged fans. “some of the time, I’m going to be facing away from you, which means you’re going to be looking at my a**.”

Styles passionately danced and sang across stage, switching sides for every song to ensure that the audience could see him as close as possible.

Mona Baig, from Los Angeles, expressed how she felt safe knowing everyone was either vaccinated or had a negative COVID-19 test as they listened to his great music.

“The way he connected with the audience made it even more great,” Baig said. “Harry’s fans are loving and fun, and quite honestly have amazing fashion sense. Baig said if she could say one thing to Harry Styles, that it would be thank you for giving her mom the best first concert ever.

The Forum had numerous different stands consisting of Styles’ merchandise, dinner, a bar and decorated walls with song lyrics from Styles where fans posed with.

“This experience was emotional for me because he is someone I admired as an elementary student,” Marina Saavedra said, “Now I’m 20, and going to be graduating college soon. I’ve listened to his music all throughout my life, so it was very special.”

Saavedra, resident of Whittier, expressed that she felt safe with the precautions that The Forum took. She said the atmosphere was amazing and made the perfect experience.

“Harry’s fans are loving, fun and quite honestly have amazing fashion sense,” Baig said.

Bedolla, Baig and Saavedra emphasized how much they adore Styles for his fluid personality that helps fans feel comfortable in their own skin.

The fans of Styles’ appeared in glittery outfits, flare pants and eye-grabbing colors inspired by the way Styles dresses.

Saavedra said that if she could say one thing to Styles, that she would ask him what color she reminds him of so she could wear that color for the rest of her life.

Fans cheered Styles on as he passionately raised a Black Lives Matter flag on stage to emphasize his message on how important it is to treat everyone with kindness.

“Harry Styles has changed my life because he taught me to always enjoy the little moments and never take for granted what we have in our lifetime, and to treat people with kindness.” Bedolla said.