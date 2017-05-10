The Envelope: Good luck, graduates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As summer approaches, many students crawl ever closer to their impending graduation dates. Many have spent their entire academic career for this moment, high school graduation is no substitute for getting to toss the cap of a college or university they are proud to call their alma mater.

Young, educated minds grasp at their diplomas tentatively as they finally make their way out into the world searching for a career. Unfortunately, a majority of these bright-eyes young scholars are soon blindsided by a harsh reality of the employment infrastructure.

College degrees are no longer optional, degrees are now a requirement if you want a chance at getting a career that pays past minimum wage.

Finding employment begins increasingly more difficult as candidate pool for jobs becomes more and more saturated.

Due to college being such a necessity in our modern society, many students finds themselves stumbling aimlessly through their GE, only attending because they feel like they have to if they want to make it in our modern world. Many of these students, being practically forced into an environment they do not want to be in and do not enjoy, go through their entire GE not ever finding a major that truly resonates with their passions.

Due to this many students hop into a versatile field that allows plenty of freedom, like psychology. Versatile fields like psychology become flooded with students who are in the field because they felt as if they had to chose something, causing these fields to become heavily weighted majors.

These majors have no choice but to become heavily weighted due to the over saturation of students, and colleges now place extremely harsh requirements on these fields, to get students who are the best of the best in these vast candidates of this educational path.

The competition to get into a quality University is now harder than ever due to the pools of students being surrounded by a horrid amalgamation of students floating listlessly through their education in a field they do not enjoy, and those only attending college because they feel they must.

Now, normally such a tight competition wouldn’t be so bad in retrospect– especially to Staff Writer David Jenkins, who is a capitalist– after all universities only want the best of the best don’t they?

Passionate intelligent students are therefore shoehorned into having to shoot for ivy league schools to set them apart, wasting a fortune on an education at a quality university, that in reality only has an education marginally better than it’s competitors.

University tuition is at an all time high too, forcing many students to take loans they will spend the first decade of their careers paying off (if they are lucky enough to land a career at all)!

Modern society has transformed normally pragmatic students students into wild animals in a jungle, having to soullessly claw their way to the apex of the food chain, all for merely a chance at a successful hunt.

Bon voyage, graduates. Good luck, you’ll need it!