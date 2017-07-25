The Envelope: There is nothing kind about being “nice”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

False sincerity is the ugliest thing two people can share that doesn’t involve the mass killing of a people based on religion, race, economic class, sexual orientation, etc.

Allow me to explain:

James C. Collins says “good is the enemy of great.” Voltaire says “perfect is the enemy of good.” *Oprah Voice* So what’s the truth?

Consider this nuanced response: “Good intent is the enemy of great intent.”

Of course, perfect is the enemy of good — perfection is virtually unattainable unless we can be God, and not even God is God.

However, why not aim for perfection? Why not do our very best in all we do as a species (besides genocide) and appreciate each other for the perfect intent and the great effort?

It is abominable to label yourself as “nice” if you are not doing this while having a pleasant disposition.

What is so nice about putting up a facade for someone and faking pleasantness, and going behind their back to gossip or otherwise be fake? Why be a snake? What this does is set the precedent for a toxic environment where this kind of double-dealing is standard and almost expected behavior. Real friends stab you in the front.

The truth is, there should be very few qualities a person must be in order to be completely unlikable.

These qualities revolve around whether or not they themselves are “snakes” that create poisonous situations where there were none before, and even then we do not hate them.

We are disappointed in our brothers and sisters who display unkind behavior. No one is naturally evil, materialistic or otherwise reprehensible. We do not even hate John McCain after voting to throw children of off public healthcare, especially since he has brain cancer now.

A reason people are generally fake is to be popular. They do not see that the easiest and most praiseworthy way of being popular is by practicing social communalism; if your peers are hungry, though you might have a small amount of food yourself, you must share; how will we solve world hunger if we cannot even open our hearts and feed our friends?

It is disgusting reading the job description (such as that of a retail worker, server, secretary or any other low-paying job) that calls for “compassion.”

Compassion is shown through sharing the world, the resources on it and the beauty in it — and not through any act of capitalism.

If the proletariat were truly approved by their supervisors of being compassionate, they would be allowing food, shelter and many other basic necessities of life to the poor, homeless and disenfranchised free of charge.

Instead, they are told being compassionate is smiling at the rude old people (who lived through the Great Depression and then ruined the economy for nostalgia’s sake), asking them how their pointless day was and reminding them to “come again.”

In this way, the corporate overlords have brainwashed people and changed the common definition of “nice” and “kind.”

Besides that, making and selling useless trash is the opposite of compassion; it is evil. Buying it is just stupid.

Hey, old people: You know what would be “nice” and “compassionate?” Not reprising the Great Recession by also ruining the environment with your lack of understanding that climate change is caused almost exclusively by human actions. You’re just simple for not accepting that; downright simple, bless your heart.

Everyone should go and Twitter follow former “Science Guy” Bill Nye for saying “Climate change deniers, by way of example, are older. It’s generational. So we’re just going to have to wait for those people to ‘age out,’ as they say. ‘Age out’ is a euphemism for ‘die.’ But it’ll happen, I guarantee you — that’ll happen,” to The Times‘ Patt Morrison.

You know that you’re old when you reject technology; the evolution of language and social constructs; and the body of established, verifiable and consistent knowledge known as “science.” And furthermore, call younger people stupid for being with the times. Excuse us for not wanting to live your romanticized view of the past where people died of measles!

Here’s how we fix this dilemma, sanctioning the infamous Obamacare death panels; just kidding!

Perhaps it’s not too late for unkind people to change. We, most millennials and all other progressive and kind groups of people, must set an example for what it truly means to be compassionate.

We will tip big; not only because it buys good service, but because service people depend on it to feed their children, pay their rent and live a happy life. Doesn’t everyone deserve a happy life?

In addition to tipping adequately, we must use our manners with such people as the barista at the local coffee shop — being as kind as possible; and perhaps this will rub off on those around us.

We cannot give up the fight for public healthcare for all, particularly a single payer system. Good health is not a luxury; it is a basic human right that must be free of charge just like food, water, housing, clothing, transportation, education and the pursuit of happiness.

We must never stop reminding people that climate change is caused by man.

Furthermore: We state the implications of climate change including natural disasters of the likes of Hurricane Katrina, food shortages, rising sea levels and worst of all (because there is no way of reversing the effects) mass extinction; in addition to being kind to ourselves — we must be compassionate to other species of animals and plants — with whom we share the planet.

Use these words, if only as a mantra in all you do and say.

And most of all, always have perfect intent — ALWAYS.