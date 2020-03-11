Talon Marks TV Episode 3

Kianna Znika, Editor in Chief
Kianna Znika is the current Editor-in-Chief for Talon Marks and previously worked as the News & Community Editor. Her goal is to work for any publication that values nature, mental health, community and the overall wellbeing of others. When she's not working on a news story or sharing her unfiltered opinion with the world, she enjoys reading/writing, hanging out with friends, and taking care of her dog, geckos, and indoor plants.
Sean Davis, News Editor
Being his second semester with Talon Marks, Sean Davis is the current News editor.
Rocio Valdez, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Rocio Valdez is currently the Arts and Entertainment Editor for Cerritos College’s Talon Marks. She hopes to transfer to CSU Long Beach in the fall of 2020 to obtain a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. She is interested in going into public relations or working for a news or entertainment outlet.
