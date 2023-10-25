Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Students gathered in parking lot 10 after evacuating the buildings.

Cerritos shakes out the Great ShakeOut

2
Loup Garron stands ready to dispense some vigilante justice in Jacquline Careys 2009 novel.

Book review: Santa Olivia

3
Students walk around the event to see what different clubs have to offer and play some games.

Kicking off homecoming with a tailgate

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Don’t call it a comeback, Hip-Hop turns 50

Falcon Rising hosts a zoom panel discussion on the influence of Hip-Hop in society celebrating 50 years of the genre’s epic long reign.
Byline photo of Ifeoma Utom
Ifeoma Utom, Staff WriterOctober 25, 2023
Guest+speaker+speaking+on+Zoom+during+Cerritos+College%E2%80%99s+event+celebrating+hip-hop+turning+50.+
Ifeoma Utom
Guest speaker speaking on Zoom during Cerritos College’s event celebrating hip-hop turning 50.

In the heart of the Bronx, New York, 50 years ago, on the turntables of a back-to-school party birthed the epic genre known today as hip-hop.

Falcons Rising paid tribute to the influential genre by hosting a Zoom panel discussion on its influence in society on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.

The discussion panel consisted of Sidney Madden, NPR Co-host of the, “Louder Than a Riot,” podcast; Zero (El Vuh) indigenous rapper, and host of the, “LA Natives,” podcast; and Caleb Dunomes, President of Cerritos College Black Student Union.

Hip-Hop has grown so much since its early beginnings of mixing and scratching turntables.

The roots of the genre have expanded beyond its capacity, creating rap and inspiring other genres such as pop, rhythm and blues, reggae and so on.

Sidney Madden says that Hip-Hop plays such an important role in her life, its importance influencing her beyond words that can even be described.

“Hip-hop has always influenced me from before I can even remember,” Madden said, “It’s a part of my culture, it was the first piece of art that I was exposed to where I felt fully heard and seen in.”

Madden describes the genre as a vehicle of expression for black people with emphasis on the oppression and scrutiny of black women, hip hop is a vessel for messaging when a lot of other places don’t want you to be heard.

Hip-hop stemmed other forms of art such as DJing, breakdancing, MCing or rapping, and graffiti art just to name a few.

Growing up in the inner cities of East Los Angeles, Zero was exposed to a lot of the beauty that hip-hop had to offer that other cities may not have experienced.

His journey with hip-hop took a deeper and more spiritual route, embodying the depth of the soul with the spirit of his ancestors and the voice of an oppressed people.

“Lyrics were a very important thing to me in my Hip-Hop journey,” the LA Native host said, “To sing your spirituality, to show who you are and where you come from, and the depth of your ancestors, its a global communication and I used hip-hop as a medium to do that.”

Hip-hop, Zero said, allowed him to go deep into his spiritual journey and pull out the message of a (group) of people (indigenous people) that have been minimalized and mistreated for hundreds of years.

Hip-hop gave freedom to creativity and had no set rule or limit on expression. As it gets older, the genre continues to create out of the box and so do its artists.

Caleb Dunomes as a youth in Hop-Hop sees the genre-changing by the day with its artists expanding the way they use their lyrics, breaking out of its stereotypes and inspiring its listeners to evolve.

“The vulnerability we see in rap now and the amount of expression has been breaking the stereotypes placed on rap, that rap is hyper-masculine and all it cares about is violence and sexuality,” Dunomes said.

The future of Hip-Hop is just as bright as it was when it was born. The genre is continuing to grow, create, inspire and remain solid passing down the torch to future generations.

Dunomes said Hip-Hop being 50 years old is a good example of a 50-year-old still learning and being able to do new things.

With new artists coming out and creating new fusions of music Hip-Hop creators continue to break boxes on how they create and what they create and that’s the future of it.

Closing out the discussion, some artists the panel gave to check out are Amaarae, Dakota Bear, Rico Nasty, Larry June, Drezus, and Teezo Touchdown.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Ifeoma Utom, Staff Writer
Ifeoma Utom is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering opinion, community news, and social media amongst our many other outlets! When she is not reporting, Ifeoma enjoys spending her free time with friends, listening to music and catching up on a good book. After her time here at Cerritos, Ifeoma plans to continue on in her studies as an upcoming journalist, securing her Bachelor’s degree and exploring where this wonderful world of journalism takes her.
Joel Carpio, Editor in Chief
Joel Carpio is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. He is an avid fan of the MLB, NFL, NBA, and MLS. In his spare time, he is listening to all genres of music, practicing graphic design, and playing basketball. He hopes to transfer to Arizona State University and graduate with a Bachelors and Masters degree in sports journalism. Carpio would also like to work for the MLB or ESPN one day.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Jason Hultman, part-time adjunct advocating for the adoption of AB 190, Oct. 18.
Faculty members urge board for health insurance benefits
Dr. Jose Fierro presenting to an audience of mostly students on Oct.18.
Dr. Fierro shares tips to students on graduating faster
Students walk around the event to see what different clubs have to offer and play some games.
Kicking off homecoming with a tailgate
Students gathered in parking lot 10 after evacuating the buildings.
Cerritos shakes out the Great ShakeOut
Students and community members seeing what the job fair has to offer.
Students seek employment at Cerritos job fair
German Escobar with the Words of Encouragement board filled up by posted notes handwritten from students in the shape of a heart.
Cerritos informs students on preventing suicide
More in Top Stories
Monica Gutierrez and Melissa Garcia constructed an ofrenda to honor Garcias father and Grandmother.
Remembering loved ones for Day of the Dead
No.30 for the Owls being grabbed and on the verge of being tackled by Chandler Nixon No.4 and Caleb Nuhi-Yandall No.28.
Comeback attempt falls short for the Falcons
An artificial intelligence generated face with a brain that has an AI chip inside it.
Artificial Intelligence isn't taking over anything
Zack Harkey wrestling at 174 lbs. is handed a tough loss by the Mt. Sac wrestler.
Cerritos loses to Mt. Sac in conference match
Man pushing a womans head into the wall with his elbow.
Toxic couples are fishing for publicity
No.7 Arturo Benigno tries to recover the ball for LA Harbor.
Mens soccer kick their way to victory

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *