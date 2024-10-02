The success center opens house

The Cerritos College success center held an open house on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The open house was coordinated by program assistants, Kristen Tohid and Anna Fisher. The event offered free food, music performed by the Cerritos College band, raffles, games and even dog therapy.

“We wanted to bring the attention to as many students as we could that we’re here to tutor them and we have workshops,” Fisher said as to why they held this event.

“We just wanted them to know we’re here to support them, so we thought maybe throwing a little party might help,” Fisher added.

Students waited in line to get into the success center. They also signed in to the success center to enter a raffle giveaway with prizes like sticky notes, pens and other small school supplies.

T-shirts and bags were also given out to students so that they can promote the success center.

Pizza, cookies and cups of water were provided to students – they could enjoy their meal at one of the many tables around the success center.

Games like Jenga were also out for students to sit down and play with one another.

Dog therapy was also provided in a separate room to any students who felt the need to partake in it.

Jeannine Dinatale, a volunteer with Paws-To-Share, brought her two dogs – Sachi and June Bug.

“We bring the pets to people who might not be feeling very good, if they’re not having a good day, they can come in and start playing with the dogs and forget everything they were worrying about,” Dinatale said.

“You can be yourself with animals, so people can come in, pet them and leave feeling better,” Dinatale continued.

Two students, Nathan Marquez, a business and marketing major, and Samantha Dillard, a zoology Major, left the dog therapy feeling better.

“Being able to see dogs at school, where I’m the most stressed out, is very relieving,” Marquez said.

“I enjoyed it so much, It’s such a refreshing thing to see,” Dillard added.

This was the second open house for the success center as one was held last spring semester.

“It was a really good success,” the dean of academic success, Shawna Baskette, said when referring to last years open house.

“We did it again this semester, it was a success this semester,” Baskette added.

Fisher and Tohid credited the success to the campus-wide help they received.

“There was a lot of help from a lot of people on campus,” Fisher said.

“Because we’re all here for one thing,” Tohid added, “Student success.”

Tohid and Fisher still look to improve on these events as they want more accessibility for students who are hard of hearing.

This will not be the last open house according to Baskette.

She and her team at the success center want to keep this open house going every fall and spring semester.

Fisher and Tohid started planning for this open house in June.