Donut forget to register to vote!

Melanie Salguero, Staff WriterSeptember 28, 2024
Stickers and temporary tattoos were handed out to students when they registered to vote. Photo credit: Melanie Salguero

The Associated Students of Cerritos College hosted a voting drive in honor of Constitution Day and Voter Registration Day on Sept. 17 from noon to 2 p.m.

It took place between the Liberal Arts and the Multipurpose buildings.

There were two tables set up next to each other — one where you were able to register to vote if you haven’t already, then one to write down an issue that matters to you.

Although, not many students surrounded the tables — what was able to draw some students towards the event were the Krispy Kreme donuts, which

to receive one, you had to write on a sticky note issues that were important to students.

Maria Colin, a County Clerk, who works for the Los Angeles County, within the community and voter outreach, shared the importance of voting.

“We think it’s important to get people to register to vote that way we could make their vote count. If we wanna make a difference, we should definitely register to vote,” Colin said.

The biggest issue when speaking to young adults about voting and trying to get them involved is their fears that their vote would not make a difference or the lack of faith in our political system.

When expressing the worry that young adults have to Colin, she said, “If we all think the same, we’re not going to make a difference — one vote could make a difference.”

Throughout the event, there were some students were coming up to make sure they were registered to vote, or even registering to vote for the first time.

Rafael Castillo, a business major, said, “I wrote down the economy and inflation. As of right now, we are in a very terrible economy, everything is high, everything is low, and everything is not the greatest.”

Castillo is hopeful that the vote he plans to cast in the upcoming election will be heard and that it will make an impact.

When asked if he hopes that his voice will be heard, Castillo said, “I hope so, ’cause times are hard right now.”

Colin expressed the actions being taken the Los Angeles County to try and get youth involved — teaching them the importance of voting.

She expressed that they are trying to visit high schools along with colleges to try to convey the significant impact their voice can make.

“We’re trying to encourage them to have some sort of civic engagement,” said Colin, “Where they need to learn more about how important it is to vote.”

For more information, Maria Colin can be contacted at her email or you can visit L.A. Vote’s website.

 

