FSZ what do you think of Cerritos college?

Luis Zebeda

Norwalk High School

“It’s nice because there are a lot of people from different places. I’m thinking of coming here. It’s close to where I’m from.”

Jessica Machado

Norwalk High School

“It’s pretty cool because there are diverse people. I’m thinking about coming here because it’s close to home.”

Maria Diaz

Southgate High School

“It’s a really nice campus. I would like to come here because of the campus and the way it treats the students.”

Kimberly Ruiz

Southgate High School

“It’s really nice. It looks good, I like everything, the fine arts and the mathematics”

Israel De La Torre

Montebello High School

“I think it’s pretty nice and I like how they are renovating some things, like the last time I came, the buildings, they are creating new ones. I am still undecided, either here or Rio Hondo– but I like their paralegal and wielding departments. It’s pretty nice, and mechanical engineering one with GM and Dodge.”

Steven Mayer

Downey High School

“It is a really cool campus, there’s a lot of diversity. I’m debating between this college and Santa Ana College. [I’m debating] to have a fresh start cause a lot of people from Downey are coming over here and I mean yeah, you live your own life and all that stuff but I don’t know I want something new, like, experience a new life.”