Hollywood capitalizes off of half-baked ‘Feminist’ media

Protestors holding up signs of the female gender symbol at a march during the Women’s March on London, Jan. of 2017.

With the feminist movement pushing for more representation in the media, it’s no surprise that movies, books, and shows have begun to produce content with a feminist message.

Streaming websites such as Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+ have released shows like “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Velma,” and “She-Hulk.”

Pixar and Disney films have started to gravitate towards creating stories with an empowering female lead or a theme criticizing the roles that women are traditionally given.

There is nothing wrong with incorporating a theme about female empowerment and gender equality; the problem lies in the execution of that idea.

Whether the focus is on the main lead or a secondary character, it is entirely possible to incorporate a theme of female empowerment, such as breaking stereotypes or simply assuming roles of power.

The problem is that a lot of female characters, whether cast in a lead role or not, suffer from a lack of personality outside of being an empowered individual, making the character useless.

Their only purpose is to be a marketing device bandwagon off of the female empowerment movement by masquerading as feminism.

The media and Hollywood push the feminist movement in our faces that people are tired of the constant “fake feminism” that is being portrayed in many shows across a multitude of platforms now.

The feminist movement was meant to help and empower women instead it installed a toxic culture among these young women who claim to be feminists.

Oftentimes in shows or movies, the female character makes being a “feminist” her whole personality which then eliminates any type of connection many viewers would’ve had with that character.

The feminism aspect loses its authenticity because the character and writing only portray female empowerment at face value, which deprives characters of originality, relevance to the plot, as well as memorability.

Without proper development of the plot and its characters, the entire show or film loses its value and becomes just another form of capitalizing off of the movement.

Many would argue that modern feminism, which is being propelled by female celebrities, has destroyed the way a man can connect with a woman.

Modern feminism also sheds light on the amount of hate feminists have for men just being themselves, it sheds light on all the double standards men have to endure that feminists say don’t exist.

Feminism, as defined in the dictionary, is the advocacy of women’s rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes.

Pseudo-Feminism is what has unfortunately caused the misconception that feminism is about hating men because they ignore the entire basis of the movement, equality.

Many men already believe that modern feminism does more harm than it does do good to our society.

Boycott the films and fire producers who create these blatant cash grabs that use feminism only for marketing or to make a profit.

Criticizing the streaming services for saturating their library with these horrible films and firing producers who create these movies would also be a good start.