Free Speech Zone: What are your thoughts on Coachella?
April 14, 2023
Anahi Ochoa, Business Major
“I think it’s neat I would want to go, like the whole camping, the outfits and seeing a bunch of artists.”
Litzy Cabrera, Nursing Major
“It looks really fun I want to go, I’d get an Airbnb and I’m so excited to see Kali Uchis’s performance.”
Emily Romero, Marine Biology Major
“I think it’s a fun opportunity to have a good time and the outfits is a good time to show off your style, I wouldn’t go because I’m not a huge fan of crowds.”
Julia Moreno, Business Administration Major
“I would go to Coachella I’ve never gone through, I would get an Airbnb I can’t do tents.”
Nimsi Murillo, Psychology Major
“Coachella is so expensive if I had the money I would go, I heard it gets dusty over there.”
Jocelyn Villalobos, Psychology Major
“I’ve never been to Coachella, If I had the money I’d get an Airbnb because camping is scary, I know Becky G, Frank Ocean and some Kpop groups are going to be there.”