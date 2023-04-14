Free Speech Zone: What are your thoughts on Coachella?

Litzy Cabrera shares her thoughts on Coachella and shares the artist who she is most excited to see.

Julia Moreno a Business major shares her opinion of Coachella.

Anahi Ochoa, Business Major

“I think it’s neat I would want to go, like the whole camping, the outfits and seeing a bunch of artists.”

Litzy Cabrera, Nursing Major

“It looks really fun I want to go, I’d get an Airbnb and I’m so excited to see Kali Uchis’s performance.”

Emily Romero, Marine Biology Major

“I think it’s a fun opportunity to have a good time and the outfits is a good time to show off your style, I wouldn’t go because I’m not a huge fan of crowds.”

Julia Moreno, Business Administration Major

“I would go to Coachella I’ve never gone through, I would get an Airbnb I can’t do tents.”

Nimsi Murillo, Psychology Major

“Coachella is so expensive if I had the money I would go, I heard it gets dusty over there.”

Jocelyn Villalobos, Psychology Major

“I’ve never been to Coachella, If I had the money I’d get an Airbnb because camping is scary, I know Becky G, Frank Ocean and some Kpop groups are going to be there.”