Free Speech Zone: What are your plans for the summer?

Chris Ohakamnu shares his plans to continue school for the summer.

Jocelyn Vega, psychology major

“I’m going to have summer off, so I’m just going to work during summer and I’m going back to school in the fall.”

Jennifer Sanchez, pharmacy technician

“My plan for the summer is to finish off my general education and then I just got my license so I’m going to start working in the a hospital.”

Chris Ohakamnu, computer science

“Probably just taking some summer courses.”

Victor Zavala, computer science

“Probably go to Mexico for the summer, we’re just going to be visiting.”