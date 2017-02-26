Women’s tennis capture first conference win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Over the weekend, the Cerritos women’s tennis team was able to gain victories in both the single and double divisions.

Thursday, Feb. 23 the Falcons went up against Rio Hondo, and on Friday, Feb. 24 the team went up against Glendale.

Falcons came out on top against Rio Hondo. The team of Danielle Pastor and Elizabeth Aceves defeated the Rio Hondo team of Nicole Robbins and Jessica Diaz 8-5.

“It was a really great win,” Pastor said.

She continued “We’re originally suppose to be the number two doubles, but since we had an injured player, we got moves up to number one double.”

With the team’s match against Rio Hondo, the Falcons struggled but ended up coming out on top.

“We just had to change our strategy a little bit more, because we had to work with the winds since we’re not used to that,” Pastor said.

Aceves interrupted and went on to explain her need to drown out her pain that she’s been having in her shins.

“Mentally, we have to tell ourselves. [For an example] I’ve been having shins splints so I have to tell myself ‘just ignore it, just ignore it’ but you can’t because it hurts a lot. So, we also have to cheer for each other on and not get upset at each other when one of us messes up,” Aceves said.

Both women also came out victorious in the single matches they had earlier.

Pastor said, “Singles [matches] were good, everybody did really good.”

The winners for the single matches were:

Petra Such

Danielle Pastor

Elizabeth Aceves

Mary Navalta

On Friday’s match ups the Falcons came up short with a 7-2 decision against Glendale.

Only two won single matches and both teams of doubles ended up losing including the team of Danielle Pastor and Elizabeth Aceves.

The Falcons next game will take place on campus Thursday, March 2 at 2 p.m. going up against El Camino.

Then on Friday, March 10 an away match facing off Ventura at 2 p.m.