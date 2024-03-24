Cerritos College
1
The Mini Combo which consists of 15 mini pancakes and six churros topped with cajeta (caramel), lechera (condensed milk) and whipped cream along with a cookies and cream milkshake on the side.

Dulce Canella is a taste of Mexico

2
The Running Chicks chicken sandwich sliced in half and wrapped up being held.

Running Chicks will have you running back for more

3
Side by side image of rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj Needs To Be Canceled

Falcons softball secure a 7-3 conference win over Compton

Byline photo of Emily Maciel
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports EditorMarch 24, 2024
Shortstop%2C+Marley+Manalo%2C+trying+to+record+a+hit+to+drive+in+her+teammate+to+score.+Photo+credit%3A+Emily+Maciel
Shortstop, Marley Manalo, trying to record a hit to drive in her teammate to score. Photo credit: Emily Maciel
Infographic of the upcoming games for the Cerritos College softball team. (Joel Carpio)

The Cerritos College softball team offense led them to a 7-3 win in a conference matchup against the Compton Tartars on March 22.

Right-handed pitcher, Reanna Carranza, made her 21st game start and added another win to her record as well as improved the team record to 14-7 on the season.

She allowed a few Compton hitters to reach base in the top of the first to give the Tartars a 1-0 lead but her offense quickly backed her up as they put up a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game up at one a piece.

Her batterymate who was doing the catching for Cerritos, Jimena Velazquez, explained how they were able to answer back all while staying calm.

“We focused on our good pitches and passing the bat in order to get people on base,” Velazquez said, “I think we did a great job of just doing that and keeping it simple.”

The Cerritos offense would then go on to score in all but the last two innings of the game.

In the fourth inning Cerritos scored most of their runs, where they went on to bring in three runners home.

Natalie Basurto and Jimena Velasquez both singled and rallied to bring in those three runs.

The Falcons defense wasn’t at its best as they committed three errors and although Carranza gave up 10 hits she was able to limit the damage to only two earned runs while the last one was scored due to one of the errors.

The Tartars were cheering loudly in the visitors dugout but the Falcons weren’t going down easy as they had at least one runner on base every inning.

The+Cerritos+College+softball+team+took+a+7-3+win+over+Compton+to+put+them+up+6-4+in+conference+play.
Gallery14 Photos
Emily Maciel
Side view of pitcher, Reanna Carranza, in the end of her windup.

Last time these teams matched up it took 10 innings for Cerritos to come out with a victory. Head coach, Kodee Murray, added on to what Velazquez said about passing the bat and explained this is a new and long-term approach the team is going to take.

“We’re trying to get on anyway we can so that we pass the bat to the next player…I think our new approach is a long-term approach to get us to [the] playoffs and bigger than just beating Compton,” Murray said.

More run support was shown in this game than in the previous one and Velazquez said she thinks the team focused on pitch selections a lot more and knowing the person behind them can get the job done.

Murray said, “Today we were able to get a couple of those weren’t real hard hits but we were able to run the bases well and score some runs.”

The Falcons will play their next game hosting the Cypress College Chargers on March 25 at 3 p.m.

About the Contributors
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports Editor
Emily Maciel is the Co-Sports & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks as she returns for her second semester with the newspaper. She is in her third season of working for the Los Angeles Angels as well as her second season with the Cerritos College baseball team. She plans to transfer to a University for the Fall 2024 semester and work for the MLB one day.
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing, Co-Sports, & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
