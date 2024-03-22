Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
The Mini Combo which consists of 15 mini pancakes and six churros topped with cajeta (caramel), lechera (condensed milk) and whipped cream along with a cookies and cream milkshake on the side.

Dulce Canella is a taste of Mexico

2
The Running Chicks chicken sandwich sliced in half and wrapped up being held.

Running Chicks will have you running back for more

3
Side by side image of rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj Needs To Be Canceled

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Falcons lose second straight conference game after loss to LBCC

Byline photo of Michael Delgado
Michael Delgado, Editor in ChiefMarch 22, 2024
Head+Coach+Kari+Hemmerling+having+a+team+meeting+after+loss+to+the+LBCC+Vikings.+Photo+credit%3A+Michael+Delgado
Head Coach Kari Hemmerling having a team meeting after loss to the LBCC Vikings. Photo credit: Michael Delgado

Cerritos College Beach Volleyball lose their second consecutive conference game after suffering a sweep defeat from the Long Beach City College Vikings.

This is the Falcon’s second time losing to the Vikings in a sweep fashion this season and now have lost four of their last five games.

“Our conference is tough, there’s not one match where we’re like, ‘we got this one’, so if we want to win the South Coast Conference we have to bring it every day, and not for 10 to 15 points, for all 21”, Head coach Kari Hemmerling said.

The Falcons were able to put up a fight in the first set with the two duos of Jenni Solano and Emily Gutierrez, and Judit Navarro and Kira Magdaleno being able to earn a set win over the Vikings.

But the Vikings responded in the first set handing the Falcons three losses with two of them ending with the same score of 21-17.

Set 2 the Vikings dominated with all five of their pairs winning to give them the overall victory on the day.

After set 2 the Vikings had already taken a 3-0 lead giving the Falcons no chance to come out with the win but a chance to avoid a sweep.

Solano and Gutierrez along with Magdaleno and Navarro all went to the final set against the Vikings.

The Vikings would be too much for Magdaleno and Navarro taking them down 15-5 in the final set now giving them a 4-0 lead.

Solano and Gutierrez found themselves in a competitive matchup with the score tied at 9-9.

The+Cerritos+College+beach+volleyball+to+lose+to+LBCC+vikings+in+a+sweep.
Gallery18 Photos
Michael Delgado
Monserrat Rodriguez and Madison Borja giving each other a high five after scoring on a play.

But the Vikings would go on to outscore the Falcons 6-2 in the final stages of this set giving them a dominant sweep win.

“One thing we need to improve on is changing our game strategy, we had a strategy that worked on the first set but I think after that they figured us out, and we could’ve kept it cleaner in the second set so we didn’t have to worry about a third one but as a team overall we just need to change it up, have a new game strategy, and being comfortable and trying different things”, Solano said.

March has been a rough month for the Falcons currently sitting at a 7-8 record on the season and a 1-4 conference record with only 5 games left there isn’t much time to improve.

“I see them every day in practice so it’s like ‘Are we getting better’? But my dad came to our practice on Wednesday and said ‘You guys have gotten so much better’ I’m like ‘Really’? So we’re getting better but so is everyone else so it’s just staying patient and understanding it’s a process,” Hemmerling said.

The Falcon’s next game will be hosted at Mt. Sac where they will have a double-header when they take on Rio Rondo and the Mounties.

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Michael Delgado, Editor in Chief
Michael Delgado is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys listening to Hip Hop and R&B and hopes to work for Fox Sports in the near future.
More to Discover
More in Sports
Sophomore, Alexis Cummings diving straight into the pool. Photo credit: Wes Cummings
Swimming and diving through life with Alexis Cummings
Outfielder, Jocelyn Doan, smiling as she heads back to the dugout giving her teammates high fives.
Lady Falcons take down ELAC in a Mercy rule victory
First baseman, Mike Santos, smiling and yelling after rounding the bases from his grand slam.
Falcons mount the Mounties and ride to a 9th straight win
Jenni Solano saving the ball in matchup against Mt. San Jacinto.
Jenni Solano: Keep the Family Close
Christina Osorio (middle) proudly holds her State championship bracket with a big smile as she stands between head coach Rios (left) and assistant coach Cuellar (right). Photo credit: Felix Osorio Sr.
Downey High School wrestler Christina Osorio's road to state
First baseman, Mike Santos, reacting to getting hit by the ball in the ribs.
Photo Gallery: LA Harbor hit more players than they got runs
More in Top Stories
The Mini Combo which consists of 15 mini pancakes and six churros topped with cajeta (caramel), lechera (condensed milk) and whipped cream along with a cookies and cream milkshake on the side.
Dulce Canella is a taste of Mexico
The Running Chicks chicken sandwich sliced in half and wrapped up being held.
Running Chicks will have you running back for more
Editorial cartoon created by Moises Lopez
NO Administrative Leave for Cops Under Investigation
The official Rick Stanicky movie poster created by Amazon Studios. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
"Ricky Stanicky" is a dumb but funny film
Blue Cheese Band jamming out
Feeling the Blues at The Night Owl
Live painting by ig:@paintplugg
HERstory: Women Speak Through Art
More in Women's Sports
No. 11, Melana Goodloe attemping to gaurd the LBCC player from getting the ball from her teammate who is attempting to throw in the ball.
Women’s basketball drops last game to rival and scuffle breaks out
Leeya Rubio diving for the ball in matchup against Moorpark
Falcons bounce back after recent struggles
Jayda Harris-Amete Spike attempt.
Cerritos Beach Volleyball lose in double header
Makayla Moore fires off another shot
Falcon's win streak grinds to a halt
Melana Goodloe shot attempt contested by Samantha Ballatyne from LA Harbor
Lady Falcons rack up fourth straight win
Reanna Carranza mid-pitch.
No-Hitter lets Falcons cruise past Santiago Canyon

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in