Lady Falcons take down ELAC in a Mercy rule victory

Byline photo of Michael Delgado
Michael Delgado, Editor in ChiefMarch 15, 2024
Outfielder, Jocelyn Doan, smiling as she heads back to the dugout giving her teammates high fives.
Joel Carpio

The Cerritos College softball team defeated conference opponent East Los Angeles Huskies in mercy rule fashion on Mar. 14.

This game started with ELAC going three batters and three outs in the first inning with the Falcons starting hot taking an early 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, both teams went scoreless but the Falcons would go on to extend their lead to 5-0 after adding three more runs to the scoreboard.

The Falcons would continue to add to this lead by scoring in the two remaining innings of the game giving them an 8-0 win.

It was a clean game for the Falcons as starting pitcher Reanna Carranza put up a shutout against the Huskies.

Allowing zero runs and only two hits in the game, her outstanding pitching was the key to this victory, she now holds a 12-6 record starting every game of the season.

Infielder, Natalie Fraijo sitting in the batters box while she awaits for the pitch. (Michael Delgado)

“My defense has my back, it gives me a lot more trust to throw pitches and not be scared to let the other team hit the ball,” said Carranza.

It was a clean game for the Falcons but the same cannot be said for the Huskies, a performance that they would like to forget.

ELAC was only able to hit the ball twice while scoring zero runs for the entirety of the game.

The Huskies were playing sloppy on defense with multiple errors on the field including an error at home plate that would give the Falcons the win.

The Falcon’s top hitters were Jazmine Macias who scored two runs and collected two hits while Marley Manalo also had two hits of her own but added 4 RBIs to her stat sheet.

Cerritos is riding on some momentum right now after two straight conference wins with both of them ending in a mercy rule.

“We have some goals for the season and make the playoffs, and improve by winning games and that’s pretty much motivation in itself,” said Head Coach Kodee Murray

Pitcher, Reanna Carranza pitching the ball to ELAC hitter. (Michael Delgado)

A great team win for the Falcons giving them a 12-6 record on the season so far, with 23 games remaining the team still has time to keep on improving as they hope to reach the playoffs once again.

“As a team, we are still trying to figure out how to play and work together so I think we’re doing a pretty good job at playing as a team and keeping the momentum going,” said Carranza.

Cerritos next game will be against Palomar on the road on Mar. 16.

 

 

