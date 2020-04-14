Falcons athletes respond to possibility of MLB starting in May

Major League Baseball (MLB) is possibly starting mid-May in Arizona without any fans around due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead with a “robot umpire” calling the game’s balls and strikes.

Falcons baseball athletes shared their opinions on this, specifically answering the ultimate question:

“Do you agree with what the MLB is proposing?“

David Hays, No. 21:

” I honestly believe that the MLB should wait it out because having a robot umpire defeats the purpose or some purposes of the game. The game shouldn’t be based on 100% accuracy from a robot. I’d say try to keep the game as classic as possible. As far as the fans go, I do believe sitting out from playing will affect some players. Having said that, May is not too far away but not too close.”

Andy Hurtado, No. 10:

“I agree with what the MLB is proposing. I know that one of the most important things to a baseball players is the reps a player takes. Right now, in this current state, a player of course doesn’t take many essential reps like seeing live pitching or live hitting so it would be good for them and good for baseball and its fans across the country. I also agree with the no fans because of the current state of course these precautions need to be taken. I even agree with the electronic strike zone. I don’t like it but it might have to be done for this situation. With all 30 teams playing in Arizona, I do believe having no fans would be a problem. To the contrary it’ll bring all the teams closer and make the competitive atmosphere fun and childlike.”

Richard Castro, No. 17:

“I think the idea of continuing the MLB season with all games played in Arizona is great, considering. It would finally give everyone something to watch on TV, keeping them busy. Fans or no fans, at least someone is out on the field playing, giving the people what they want. I wouldn’t mind a robot umpire, as long as it is only calling balls and strikes and not calling base path outs. Balls and strikes are black and white and cannot be overturned with a human umpire anyway. Now, if a robot is calling outs on the base paths, it would be many discrepancies on a close play with both sides.”