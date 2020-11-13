Ivy League presidents cancel winter sports due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Unlike the NCAA or the NFL, the Ivy League will continue to play it smart and cancel their sports for the winter to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As much as it hurts to see this, the safety and health of the student-athletes matters most rather than risking everything for a simple game.

Winter sports that are cancelled include men’s and women’s basketball and hockey.

Fall sports competitions will not be rescheduled for the spring as had been announced when they were postponed in July, the council said in a release.

“With the health and well-being of student-athletes and the greater campus community in mind, The Ivy League Presidents decide to forego athletics competition in fall and winter sports, postpone competition in spring sports through February 2021,” the league wrote in a statement thursday Nov.12.

The NCAA could never cancel their season. Too much money would be lost and student-athletes futures to go pro would be slim which is understandable.

At the same time, COVID-19 is running rampant through locker rooms and facilities infecting players and coaches while all the NCAA could do is just postpone games or cancel them.

How about limiting players to only certain areas of campus instead of letting them go free after practice.

All student-athletes need to be in a bubble or some type of quarantine method afterwards so their chances of catching the virus aren’t high.

The Ivy League Council of Presidents recognized the extraordinary adjustments its member schools have been asked to make in the wake of the pandemic.

“Regrettably, the current trends regarding transmission of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent protocols that must be put in place are impeding our strong desire to return to intercollegiate athletics competition in a safe manner,” the council said.

The Ivy League includes Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Yale University.

In the last week, the nation has seen a record breaking number for COVID-19 cases coming in at 100,000 a day.

Overall, that’s 700,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in just one week.

At least the Ivy League is trying to stop that number from growing as should we all.