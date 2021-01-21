Trolling Youtubers: please stick to making videos, not boxing

Logan Paul arrives at the KIIS-FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on December 1, 2017. Photo credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/TNS

Social media has been intensifying for the Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Logan Paul exhibition match which takes place on February 20th, 2021.

What’s the point of famous YouTubers trying to get more fans by going up against a fighter that they think they can beat? If the Youtuber really get more fans and still loses, it’s a waste of promotion for everyone but them.

TMZ reported that Floyd was procrastinating or delaying to sign the contract because he thought it was a joke but he eventually did.

When Logan’s younger brother Jake knocked out former basketball star Nate Robinson in November 2020, Logan wanted his own shot at glory and fame.

Many people say that Logan is foolish and is clearly delusional. Jake even said that Logan is dumb for taking this fight since he just wants to fight and isn’t passionate about the sport.

Mayweather has been a professional boxer for the past two decades so Logan’s chance of winning are slim to none.

Trolling is the name of the game here, to hype up this fight.

Logan called out Floyd in a video that has gone viral all over social media. Logan says that Floyd is a “weak fighter” and has “no skill.”

Floyd has taken Paul’s trolling quite well since he is a much older and wiser fighter than Logan is.

This fight will prove to Floyd that he will remain the best tactical fighter of his time and show the world he is the best counter puncher in boxing.

As for Logan Paul, in order to at least survive this fight, he will need intense training to at least get a decent punch on Mayweather. Logan’s main concentration should be learning how to see a counter attack coming from when he is on the offensive side.

The world would be stunned if Mayweather took a loss to someone who has no skill in boxing.

Hopefully Mayweather has been training seriously since mishaps tend to happen if you’re not ready to fight.

Mayweather should be in the best shape of his life and is ready to take home another lovely check that’s probably worth a house in Southern California.

Logan better show up prepared or he will be another hilarious meme just like Nate Robinson and nobody wants that on their record. Logan Paul needs to be in top shape and know how to throw an “Iron” Mike Tyson uppercut to win but that will be unlikely to happen.