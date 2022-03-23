Cerritos falls in extra-inning against Compton

Compton takes to the field to celebrate their 6-4 win in extra innings against the Falcons at home. The Falcons bested the Tartars in the series, Compton gets the road win against Cerritos on March. 12, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta

Cerritos falls 6-4 in the 10th inning at home against the Tartars. Cerritos however finished the series best of three. Cerritos beat the Tartars 8-1 on Tuesday, March, 8, and 6-4 on Thursday, March 10.

Outstanding performance from freshman, RHP, Justin Almeda who pitched a no-hitter throughout the first six innings against Compton recording 4 K’s.

Hasan Standifer started off the bottom of the second with an incredible performance after being walked. Standifer would steal second and third base

Second baseman, Delvan Gomez sacrificed flied out to center field for the first run of the game as Hasan Standifer scored.

At the bottom of the third shortstop Andy Vega singled to left field. Alex Bueno was struck by a pitch, Moses Dokes reached on a fielding error loading the bases.

Compton felt the pressure building up as the pitcher balked as Vega would score an unearned run to put the Falcons up 2-0. Cerritos ended the inning leaving two on base but kept the Tartars in check.

At the top of the seventh, freshman RHP, Tony Lendvai relieved Almeda from the mound. Lendvai would have a solid seventh inning performance as he recorded 2 K’s and retired the inning with no hits or runs.

Cerritos would start the bottom of the seventh hot as Vega and Bueno were walked, they each would steal a base as Vega occupied third and Bueno on second.

Standifer flied out to center field for the sacrifice fly collecting an RBI as Vega scored to put the Falcons up 3-0, Cerritos ended the inning leaving one on base.

Disaster struck at the top of the eighth when the Tartars hit a three-run homer to tie the ball game. Braydon Williams relieved Lendvai at the top of the eighth.

After walking a batter and back-to-back wild pitches Williams was relieved by freshman RHP, Noah Ortega who had to face off with two runners on base.

Freshman RHP, Elias Torres relieved Ortega late in the eighth inning as the Falcons stopped the bleeding being tied 3-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jorge Centeno was walked, Terril Steen Jr. pinch ran for Centeno at first. Steen Jr. stole second, Lucas Iorgulescu doubled to left field and collected an RBI as Steen Jr. scored the fourth run of the game for the Falcons.

Compton scored an unearned run in the top of the ninth to tie the ballgame, in what could have ended in much of a bigger disaster for Cerritos retired the Tartars inning leaving two runners on base.

Cerritos failed to score in the bottom of the ninth which led to extra innings. Freshman RHP, Carter Stoddard relieved J’amore’ Ward in the top of the 10th inning.

Compton was able to score two runs to put them up 6-4 before Stoddard retired the inning. Cerritos failed to score at the bottom of the 10th falling to the Tartars 6-4 at home still getting the best of the series against Compton.

Cerritos moves to 3-6 in conference and 7-12-1 overall. Cerritos will play El Camino at home on Tuesday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m.