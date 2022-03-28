Falcons shutout ELAC 4-0

First baseman, No.5, Richere Leduc up to bat as she led off her team in the bottom of the first against ELAC. She would score on a wild pitch to put the Falcons up 1-0 against the Huskies on March. 22, 2022.

Cerritos gets the win at home against ELAC shutting out the Huskies 4-0. Softball continues to dominate their conference after reaching nine wins this season.

Pitcher Samantha Islas records her second shutout against conference pitching all seven innings for a total of four shutouts already on the season.

It was also the Falcons contagious hitting that led to dominant innings against the Huskies, in the bottom of the first, First baseman, Richere Leduc lead off with a single to left field.

Second baseman, Alyssa Sotelo contested left field as she doubled as Leduc advanced to third. Maddy Guillen was walked after a wild pitch led to Leduc scoring the first run of the game for Cerritos.

Guillen stole second as third baseman, Brooklyn Bedolla grounded out to second base as Sotelo scored the second run for the Falcons to put them up early 2-0.

The highlight of the Falcons success in this game was greatly attributed to Islas as she recorded 4 K’s only allowing 2 hits. Alongside her great teammates, this Falcons defense has recorded nine shutouts this season.

The entire infield is stacked with playmakers, Bedolla, Sotelo, Leduc, and shortstop Miranda Diaz. The entire team consist of freshman, this Cerritos softball team is in for the long run this season.

Bedolla made two diving catches in the fourth and fifth inning that had fans in attendance and her teammates pumped for her key plays made to contribute to their shutout against the Huskies.

Center fielder Alyssa Capps, left fielder Negasse Williams, and right fielder Angelica Gonzalez have been playing phenomenal this season and are credited for their playmaking abilities in the outfield.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Capps singled on a bunt and stole second, Leduc walked and the Huskies called for a timeout mound meeting to relieve their pitcher.

On a wild pitch to Sotelo, Capps and Leduc each advanced a base putting Cerritos in great scoring position. Sotelo singled collecting an RBI and advanced to second bringing in Capps and putting Leduc on third.

Cerritos was up 3-0 when a passing ball led to Leduc scoring the unearned run to put the Falcons up 4-0 as Sotelo advanced to third.

The Falcons were unsuccessful in adding additional runs in as they ended the inning leaving two runners on base.

In the top of the seventh Cerritos put away the Huskies retiring the side for the 4-0 win at home.

The Falcons softball team continually gets better after every game and has all the tools they need to put up record-breaking numbers.

If you can be sure to check out the schedule at Cerritos College Athletics website and stop by and catch a game for yourself at Nancy Kelly Field.

You don’t want to miss out on the exciting opportunity to witness history being made on that team this season.

Cerritos will have a doubleheader at home and play Santa Ana on Saturday, March, 26 at 10:30 a.m. and LA Mission at 2:30 p.m.