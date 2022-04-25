Cerritos softball dominates Pasadena City College 5-1

Freshman first baseman/pitcher, No. 5, Richere Leduc leads off the bottom of the first with a solo home run. She would score the Falcons’ first run of the ballgame against Pasadena City College on April. 22, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta

The Falcons defeated the Lancers 5-1 in a home conference matchup. Richere Leduc once again started in the circle for Cerritos as she did on Thursday’s matchup against LAHC.

Once again it was this Falcon’s defense that showed why their success and chemistry have led to their winning record.

On another windy ballgame at Nancy Kelly Field, the Falcons shut out the Lancers and retired the top of the first inning through the four batters of the lineup.

Cerritos would pick up from where they left off in Thursday’s matchup as Leduc led off the Falcons with a home run to center-field. She put Cerritos up early 1-0 against PCC.

The Falcons were not able to keep the inning going as Brooklyn Bedolla flied out to right field as Alyssa Sotelo was tagged at second base after being walked at the plate. Vicky Najera popped in the infield to end the inning.

In the top of the second, Leduc and the Falcon’s defense delivered once again as they forced balls that were not what the Lancers were looking for at the plate. Cerritos retired the next four batters in the Lancers lineup to put another scoreless inning on the board.

Makayla Torres led off the bottom of the second with a single, Negasse Williams was walked at the plate. Angelica Gonzalez grounded out to third base on a bunt advancing runners to second and third.

Alyssa Porras pinch-hit for Alyssa Capps and struck out swinging at the plate. Miranda Diaz came to the plate with the momentum swing the Falcons needed to bring runners in as she doubled to right field.

Diaz collected two RBIs as Williams and Torres scored to put the Falcons up 3-0. Leduc singled to left-field collecting an RBI as Diaz scored before Leduc was eventually caught at second base.

Cerritos took a 4-0 lead early against the Lancers. In the top of the third, the Lancers loaded up bases on what would’ve been a two-out rally until Lancer’s second baseman flied out to right-field as Gonzalez ended the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Sotelo led off as she singled on a nice hit to center field. She stole second while Bedolla was at the plate, Bedolla doubled to right field scoring another run for Cerritos as Sotelo scored to make it 5-0.

Najera lined out to center field, and Bedolla advanced to third on the tag up. Torres and Williams ended the inning failing to bring Bedolla in from third.

In the top of the fourth, Courtney Callison relieved Leduc from the circle as she finished pitching in the ballgame, moving to first base shutting out the Lancers for three innings.

Callison alongside the Falcon’s defense shut out the fourth inning through the Lancers’ first four batters in order at the plate earning a K. Cerritos went down in order in the bottom of the fourth in what was a short-lived inning.

The Lancers opened up the top of the fifth with a home run for Pasadena City’s first run of the ballgame making it 5-1.

The Falcons called upon Samantha Islas to relieve Callison for the home run allowed. Islas earned two K’s only giving up a double in the top of the fifth as the Falcons ended the inning.