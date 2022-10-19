Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks to reporters after just being hired in 2015 and the photo was taken in Dec. of that year.

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame.

The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.

Dave Roberts has built a track record for overmanaging in the playoffs that would eventually lead to the Dodger’s demise and that’s no different this year.

The Dodgers were struggling to score any runs or even keep a small lead the whole series but in Game 4 of the NLDS, they were able to but only for a short time.

Tyler Anderson had been cruising and mowing down the Padres all night when Robert decided to take him out early in the 5th inning.

Anderson had only thrown 86 pitches and could’ve gone one more inning but Roberts alluded with the bullpen and call Chris Martin out to pitch the 6th inning.

Chris Martin did fine, but it is what happened after that has many of us Dodger fans wanting Dave Roberts fired.

The Dodgers were leading 3-0 over the Padres at the time in the bottom of the 7th inning when Roberts decided it would be a good idea to pitch three of the same pitchers that had pitched the night before.

The bullpen was already a bit gassed which eventually led to all three relievers essentially imploding giving the lead to the Padres who scored five runs that inning.

Roberts could’ve used the best reliever on the team who didn’t pitch the night before and was fresh, it’s this type of over-managing that warrants Roberts to be fired.

Tyler Anderson said this while sharing his thoughts on getting pulled early from the game “I could’ve gone five more (innings)…I would’ve thrown 150 pitches if they would’ve let me. But you never second guess that situation.”

Year after year in the playoffs, Dave Roberts makes countless mistakes often times the same ones repeatedly that eventually falter the Dodger’s postseason run or worse get them eliminated.

It’s these repeated costly errors that make many of us Dodgers fans angry with Roberts and want him gone from the organization.

Many fans have reached their limit with the constant mistakes from Roberts in the postseason and have taken it so far as to start petitions to get Dave Roberts fired.

Fans should continue to make petitions and protest that they want Dave Roberts fired to continue to express their dismay with the organization and with Roberts.

To add insult to injury, Roberts went on the “Dan Patrick Show” to guarantee that the Dodgers are winning the world series this year.

Roberts is also one who never really takes accountability when he does make a crucial error which is another reason why they need to go their separate ways.

His over-managing of the team in the playoffs, his lack of accountability and his lack of learning from his mistakes are reasons why the Dodgers should relieve Roberts of his head coaching duties.

Should he not get fired, Roberts only has three more years left on his contract and that could spell the end of the disastrous Dave Roberts era.