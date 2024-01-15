Julio Urias: No Felony Charges in Recent Case

Julio Urias a well-known left-handed Mexican baseball player who used to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers got arrested in early Sept. 2023 for domestic violence.

Fast forward to Jan. 2024 on updates against this case, he does not face any felony charges.

The charges against Urias were through the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office which raised questions about the potential consequences for the once star pitcher.

Later Urias’ case was moved to the desk of District Attorney George Gascon where he determined Julio Urias wouldn’t face any felony charges.

This case that happened a couple of months ago was not the first time we’ve heard about Urias’ behavior.

He was suspended for 20 games back in 2019 for the first occurrence of the domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy that was set by the MLB and the players union in 2015.

He wasn’t charged back in 2019 because there were no physical injuries on the woman that he allegedly pushed therefore Urias managed to avoid legal consequences because he completed a 52-week domestic violence counseling program he promised that he would never do such a thing again.

He isn’t being charged now for what happened in Sept. of 2023 because of what was written in its charge evaluation worksheet. This was that “neither the victim’s injuries nor the defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing.”

His second case was with his girlfriend that unfolded after an LAFC game. On X (formally Twitter), right after Urias’ arrest, there were rumors about a video of evidence of him pushing her, and pulling her hair and shoulders.

This video didn’t spread far because they wanted to use it for court evidence. Urias posted bail for $50,000 on Sept. 4th just before 5am.

With all this that went on many fans were disappointed and took to social media to express their dismay.

A fan in the comments of a Dodger fan page on Instagram said, “He was given so many chances by the Mexican community, Dodger community and baseball as a whole to get his act together. He doesn’t deserve to pitch in Dodger blue and represent any of us anymore if the allegations are true.”

When the Dodgers posted about Urias’ arrest they stated, “We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

The Dodgers got much backlash because this wasn’t one of their first stars that had an ongoing investigation. The other player was Trevor Bauer who used to pitch for the team in 2021.

The parallel between Urias and Bauer’s cases show the controversies surrounding professional athletes and their off-field conduct.