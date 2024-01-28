Black excellence in track and field

Cerritos College
Byline photo of Emily Maciel
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports EditorJanuary 28, 2024
Portrait+of+Head+Coach+of+the+track+and+field+and+cross+country+teams%2C+Chris+Richardson.+Photo+credit%3A+Joel+Carpio
Portrait of Head Coach of the track and field and cross country teams, Chris Richardson. Photo credit: Joel Carpio

Chris Richardson, Head Coach of both track and field and cross country programs,

“For me you know having students and student athletes being able to see somebody that looks like them having overcome obstacles, adversities and all kinds of different things…I take that as a huge responsibility and I don’t take that opportunity lightly.”

Caleb Dunomes, sprints and relays runner on men’s track and field team,

Portrait of sophomore sprints and relay runner for the Cerritos men’s track and field team, Caleb Dunomes. (Joel Carpio)

“Being a black athlete adds to the role of the student athlete, I feel like I have a bigger responsibility to represent the community.”

Michael Allen, women’s track and field lead assistant coach

Portrait of women’s track and field lead assistant coach, Michael Allen. (Joel Carpio)

“It means a lot it means it’s an opportunity to showcase some of the achievements in some of the things that people do on an everyday basis, not only in the country but in the state and locally in the city. It means it’s an opportunity for someone to come to someone of color and ask questions.”

About the Contributors
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports Editor
Emily Maciel is the Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks as she returns for her second semester with the newspaper. She is in her third season of working for the Los Angeles Angels as well as her second season with the Cerritos College baseball team. She plans to transfer to a University for the Fall 2024 semester and work for the MLB one day.
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing and Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
