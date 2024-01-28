Black excellence in track and field

Chris Richardson, Head Coach of both track and field and cross country programs,

“For me you know having students and student athletes being able to see somebody that looks like them having overcome obstacles, adversities and all kinds of different things…I take that as a huge responsibility and I don’t take that opportunity lightly.”

Caleb Dunomes, sprints and relays runner on men’s track and field team,

“Being a black athlete adds to the role of the student athlete, I feel like I have a bigger responsibility to represent the community.”

Michael Allen, women’s track and field lead assistant coach

“It means a lot it means it’s an opportunity to showcase some of the achievements in some of the things that people do on an everyday basis, not only in the country but in the state and locally in the city. It means it’s an opportunity for someone to come to someone of color and ask questions.”