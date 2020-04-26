Off The Field Podcast: NFL draft and baseball update

"Off The Field" is a podcast dedicated to sports opinions from various writers within Talon Marks. Podcasts are published weekly.

DERRICK: Hello, and welcome back to Off the Field. I’m Derrick.

LUIS: I’m Luis.

DERRICK: So Luis, do you want to talk a little bit about what we’re gonna talk about today.

LUIS: Yeah, I’m we are discussing tonight’s draft. I want to get your thoughts on the whole thing being virtual on how that what your expectations are, and I want to discuss the baseball commissioner find them finally making a decision on the 2018 Red Sox scandal, Derrick right?

DERRICK: So what’s your take on it?

LUIS: Um, well, what I think about it, I mean, and the article is coming soon, but just put in, in so many words in just further proof for me that these teams had to keep their weight in the championship. Right that they couldn’t do it on their own to beat the Dodgers.

DERRICK: Right? Which the arena sucks.

LUIS: Yeah, but I take it as a small victory. I mean, I know it might create a, like, groups in the locker room, because you have really pitcher, Joe Kelly, who was on that team and is now with the Dodgers, And you have bets. I mean, are you gonna have them separate in or out? You go, I’m bound to bring my team one to someone who’s keen and again who stole no ring from you.

DERRICK: Yeah, that that really sucks.

LUIS: Yeah I mean it sucks as a Dodger fan to be not only slapped in the face by the commissioner. Oh, we’ll find them a draft pin, will suspend with vow pay the man who oversaw replying for one year and then sent like these teams are changing and printing much and getting away with it. I mean he is some by not doing a hard. I’m decision scrimping them. But title. I mean you’re almost endorsing the genie. I don’t know how you feel about it.

DERRICK: I mean as a as a baseball fan, she didn’t is in I mean in a A sport in any sport, I mean children’s cheer to me.

LUIS: Right? Especially, I mean, it thin even bigger slap in the face and say, Oh, they only did they during the regular scenes and

DERRICK: that’s kind of

LUIS: I mean, what did they somehow come to a decision? Oh, weds are over. We need played by the room now. No. I mean I put myself in their shoes. I’m thinking hey, if it ain’t broke why fix that employee have been things caught within leanness word since the two games wide stop now. Yeah

DERRICK: that’s true. I I completely agree with that. I mean, there’s it’s bad. Yeah. I agree.

I mean, I wonder when the season start, you know, I wonder how strict the league is gonna be about that.

LUIS: Right? I agree. I mean, are is the league gun put and MLB official in the replay room, are they gonna stop happening that? I mean, it just opens even more questions than the answer brought by.

DERRICK: Yeah. Yeah, I mean it’s, it’s pretty bad.

LUIS: Yeah. And that’s just putting in like late. Yeah. Yeah.

DERRICK: What do you think about tonight’s draft

LUIS: Um, I think we’ll be interesting given the fact that there won’t be a big, like Madison Square Garden, people at the tables would their reps.

DERRICK: Actually it wasn’t supposed to be in New York. It was supposed to be in Las Vegas.

LUIS: Oh, even better. Okay. Yeah. So now with I’m assuming individuals being at home, getting a phone call, perhaps one person with the video camera catching the moment they get the call or hear their name. Yeah, it’ll be interesting.

DERRICK: Yeah, it is. I mean, that’s what happened when the WNBhad a draft. You know, it was gonna just kind of like the same thing.

LUIS: Okay. Um, right. So I guess as baseballs fan, the draft will be next month. So, it’ll be interesting to see how we’re covering tonight and how mlb been done. Since In June

DERRICK: Yeah, that’s gonna be really interesting.

LUIS: Yeah. Oh, um, one last name. A 92-year-ol man. Vin Scully is 92 Vin Scully today was the dodger’s broadcaster.

DERRICK: Vin Scully. Yes,

LUIS: yeah. fall at home on Tuesday. And I’ll finish with the quote that said Yeah.

DERRICK: What is the quote that that that he said?

LUIS: So , I guess seem one to Instagram or tweet and well, I guess I’m not gonna slide ahead burns any more. No. I mean, he’s always been looking at things from a brighter point of view. And hey, taking everything in stride And in such a good thing that he has been stopped.

DERRICK: That’s true.

LUIS: Yeah.

DERRICK: That’s that’s, that’s pretty crazy.

LUIS: Yeah, no you need to. He is God story. A baby does he see?

DERRICK: So, I you been entertaining yourself without sports? I mean is there when are you able to work out or?

LUIS: Well I can but just due to me having protective Cameron’s We’re at Tad, brother. A mommy outside, right? Oh, literally the quarantine is very literal. I mean, I might get some window open. I might go outside to get a hair cut. Hey, that’s pretty much it. A How about you?

DERRICK: I really haven’t been able to do any kind of workout but okay. Yeah.

LUIS: One thing I have been thinking is fine like resistance bands that have that have a certain way of how hard is to do a curl for example.

DERRICK: Okay, yeah, you might be able to find it at below five.

LUIS: Yeah, yeah.

DERRICK: Okay, let me end this. This has been Off the Field. I’m Derek.

LUIS: I’m Luis. I will see you guys

DERRICK: next week.