‘It is barbaric’: first-time voter motivated by Trump’s immigration policy

Besides trying to successfully live through a global pandemic, Jennifer Nino is also concentrating on the November 3, 2020 election.

The 21-year old college student will be voting for the first time in the upcoming election. She says nothing will stop her from casting her first vote.

Nino indicated that her concern and desire to vote increased as a direct result of some of President Trump’s policies.

The change in the immigration policy that sanctioned the separation of families has directly affected her decision to make sure she votes.

She said “It is barbaric to treat people in this fashion. It is heartbreaking and will have a devastating affect on many people. And honestly, I just don’t want him to win again.”

Nino said that the more she has learned, the more she has become disgusted with the political system.

“It’s upsetting to me that we have to choose from the lesser of two evils. Learning how our system of government is supposed to work and then watching it in action has been very disappointing,” she said. “For a while, I thought my vote wouldn’t count.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time in discussions with peers, friends and people who don’t share the same political outlook as me, in an effort to understand all sides of the issues and different points of view,” Nino said, “I want to make good political decisions when voting and I believe this will help me be a more well-rounded voter.”

It was these very discussions that sparked Nino’s call to action: “My friends helped me see that it’s the duty of every American to vote. Yes, it’s only one vote but one vote matters.”

Nino is a senior at California State University at Fullerton where she is taking courses to obtain a degree in criminal justice. “My primary goal is to become a police officer. I want to help crime victims, especially victims of sexual. I am considering possibly doing social work first so that I can gain more mental maturity before pursuing my career in police work.”

Nino grew up in a two parent home in the San Fernando Valley. At age nine she moved to Monterey Park with her mother and her younger brother and currently resides there. She graduated from Bishop Amat Memorial High School in La Puente.

As of July 1, 2019, the United States Census Bureau says Latinos make up approximately 39.4% of the population in California. The Pew Research Center claims that 30 % of registered voters in California are Latino.

The Pew Research Center has also indicated that for the first time in history Latinos are expected to be the nation’s largest racial or ethnic minority to vote in a US Presidential Election. This same report is suggesting that the 18-year old voting citizens might play a larger role than in previous elections. .

Jennifer said that if she could say anything to politicians, she would tell them to interact more with people outside of their social class. “I would tell them they need to become more knowledgeable about how these people live. Talk to them more, give them a voice and by doing so it will help the politicians have a better perspective on the people they are supposed to serve. And ultimately they will make better policy decisions.”

She said growing up her mother would tell her to be a better human and to always be a good person. “I have tried living my life that way. Getting involved, helping people by trying to make the best decision possible for my fellow man is why I’m voting and I hope others will too!”