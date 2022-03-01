Disney allows vaccinated visitors to be mask-free

ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 30: In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, Guests as are waved to by workers as they take in the sights and sounds of Main Street U.S.A. at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

For fully immunized visitors Disney is eliminating the majority of its indoor mask restrictions. Those who have not been immunized will be obliged to wear a face mask.

However, in some places, such as transportation shuttles and health contexts, such as first aid, all guests must wear facial coverings.

According to Disneyland, “guests who have not been completely vaccinated should continue to wear facial covers in all indoor places, including indoor attractions and theaters.”

Disneyland will not need proof of vaccination, but guests must self-attest that they are “in compliance before the entrance.”

Disney lifting face mask requirements for those who are vaccinated promotes and encourages those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated.

Everyone is encouraged to be open and honest about their immunization status. Lying about being completely vaccinated might endanger others at the theme park.

Because the park is large and popular, infections may readily spread, which is why we should all be cautious. With mask mandates being lifted we should still be care and social distance to keep the spread from increasing, which will prevent people from getting sick.

When Disney lifts the face mask mandates, it will not only encourage visitors to get vaccinated but also encourage other theme parks to do the same.

Dropping these mandates will slowly get us back to normal when we use to not wear any face mask, which we all would prefer. Wearing a face mask can be annoying and let’s admit hard to breathe with.

All the problems we dislike that come with wearing a mask will only increase as the temperature rises. So why not get vaccinated and prevent everyone from the thing we all dislike?

When Disneyland lifts the mandate, it will be very beneficial for those who can be easily exposed to be safer around everyone who is vaccinated. So not only are you doing it for your safety but also everyone around you.

Theme parks in general are tiring and wearing facemasks only makes it worse.

No one wants to go have fun and have to worry about getting sick or that they will put someone else at risk. This is why Disney is encouraging every visitor to be vaccinated or have a negative test result.

People do not want to go to these theme parks and risk getting sick. With everyone getting vaccinated, it would be beneficial for many people.

Disneyland is the happiest place on earth so let’s make those visits even better and allow people to take off their face masks indoors and outdoor.

With only half of the population being vaccinated, reaching our herd immunity goal will never happen. We should all be playing a part in getting back to normal.

Disneyland is encouraging all to get vaccinated to be able to visit and fully enjoy the happiest place on earth and embrace your inner child.