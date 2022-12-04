Santa lights up huge Christmas tree in Downtown Bellflower

Bellflower residents gather as Santa Claus initiates the annual lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 2.

The City of Bellflower kicked off its Christmas celebration with its annual tree lighting ceremony which took place on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown area’s Friendship Square on Bellflower Blvd. and Belmont St.

The ceremony featured Christmas carolers consisting of students from both Bellflower High School and Mayfair High School, a designated snowscape area made of real snow for children to sled in and a 70-foot tall Christmas tree.

The entire block came to life as storefronts and restaurants opened their doors for visitors of all ages to celebrate and spread Christmas cheer.

Booths were spread down the boulevard for children to enjoy making crafts and drinking refreshments.

Teens got to see their classmates perform onstage while SteelCraft eatery hosted live music with the rock band Cruise Control.

Many guests gathered in front of the tree to listen to choir students at 6:30 p.m. from Bellflower and Mayfair high school who performed songs including “Christmas Time is Here,” “Someday at Christmas” and more classics.

Mayor Ray Dunton and other city council members gathered onstage to give a big thank you to the Bellflower community before summoning Santa in with the help of the Bellflower Fire Protection District.

The sound of sirens and flash of red lights indicated Santa was on his way as he waved and greeted nearby guests from the window of a fire engine.

Santa made his way up the stage, thanked all for attending and joined with all Bellflower residents who said one great big “Merry Christmas!” which signaled to his elves in the North Pole to turn the tree lights on.

Visitors gasped and were amazed as all the lights from the tree lit up the entire block.

Bellflower Resident Michelle said, “Seeing my kids excited about Santa coming in on the firetruck and lighting the tree was a highlight!”

For many, it was Santa’s ability to bring the Bellflower community together to light the tree in one big group effort that was the most memorable experience of the night.

Fellow resident Rosa said, “Watching Santa arrive and seeing my kids enjoy it to the fullest was the best part!”

The city of Bellflower will be hosting its annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest.

The deadline for entry has passed and contestants will be judged this week.

Winners will receive a lawn sign and certificate of recognition from the Mayor and City Council.

For more information on holiday events taking place in the city of Bellflower, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (562)-804-1424, ext. 2261.