Battle Rap makes it to Globe Theatre

March 25 was an important day for the fans of battle rap, the event took place right in 740 S Broadway, Los Angeles which is the Globe Theatre!

Fans of battle rap were excited to find out that this was happening in downtown L.A because of the name that was on the headline.

The event was called “Created For You” or “CFY.” People were happy to see their favorite battle rappers there.

Cassidy the famous artist from the early 00’s with the number single “Ima Hustler” was the host of the event and was responsible for throwing the event.

The artists that performed for the people did an amazing job starting with Brooklyn’s finest Jaz the Rapper and Compton’s finest Rx.

These two females were supposed to battle years ago but finally when the money was right the match was set up and ready to go.

Jaz who is known for his punchlines and angles with her rhymes against her opponents but Rx is known for the same thing but she adds more word play, so the match up was going to be great.

The crowd was going berserk for the female M.C’s (Master of Ceremony) each of there three rounds were amazing but the crowd has Jaz winning the battle two of of three.

Rx on the other hand had some pretty good material as well it was evenly hard to compete with both of the ladies rounds but she got through it even though some people in the crowd was cheering for for Jaz.

CFY event surprisingly wasn’t packed as some battle rap crowds are only a couple people showed up maybe 30 people was in the building.

Nevertheless that battle was amazing the people were satisfied of what they got so there was no issue there.

Now here comes the main event that the crowd has been going crazy for the past month to see the king of antics Daylyt vs Joel “King Bau” Bauman.

When the crowd saw these two men go up on the stage the stage presence of Daylyt was impeccable, he control the room of the audience by raising up his hand and the crowd cheered.

The only down side of that particular was just when King Bau was rapping on stage the crowd began booing and hissing at him the whole performance, he tried to get through it but it just wasn’t enough.

King Bau was frustrated the whole night but he stood his ground and got through his material with out any stammering which was nice to witness.

On YouTube a man who goes by the name “Unkle Rah” has a podcast called “15 min of fame” and has a conversation with King Bau expresses his feeling after the battle.

“Everyone in my world thinks battle rap is corny, I brought battle rap to my world and everyone is just now catching up to it because I do it,” King Bau said.

Overall, this event went well and everyone that was apart of it got theirs money’s worth and are anticipating for the next battle rap event to see next match up.