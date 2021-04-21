California Adventure Park holds food & wine event while enforcing safety guidelines

While all rides are closed at California Adventure Park, local residents came to enjoy the variety of foods and wine during their “Touch of Disney” event. Hundreds of people visit the park and obey COVID-19 safety guidelines on April 16, 2021. Photo credit: Lola Ajetunmobi

Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, the rides at Disney’s California Adventure Park are still closed to the public. However, lovers of the magical theme park can still shop, eat and enjoy the atmosphere in the park’s new, limited-capacity ticketed event, “A Touch of Disney.”

California Adventure Park lovers get to enjoy the nostalgia of returning to the most magical place on Earth and indulge in unique cuisine located across the park. Some of the restaurants were exclusive to the event.

The restaurant “Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo” is located in “Paradise Gardens Park.” One of their main specials is the “Grilled Beef Tenderloin Slider,” an $8.50 burger.

Inside the burger is a beef patty with pickled onions, lettuce and juicy spices.

The burger was terrific, with each ingredient having a rich-tasting sensation. The only problem with the dish was the size of the burger.

The second marketplace in “Paradise Gardens Park” was “Uncork California,” which served their signature “California Artisan Cheese Plate” for $8.50. They also served assorted wines and mimosas.

The cheese plate included swiss and cabernet cheddar cheese, water crackers, fresh grapes, dried apricots and walnuts. Each food blended well together, with each item complimenting the other. However, the plate continued the pattern of small portions for a hefty price.

The “California Craft Brews,” located in “Pacific Wharf,” is one of many marketplaces to sell a multitude of assorted crafted beers. It’s also home to the “Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls,” which were $7 for a serving of two egg rolls.

The egg roll tasted like a small pizza with red sauce, cheese and pepperoni, wrapped into a small, crunchy egg roll. Combining multiple ingredients makes the dish’s flavor stand out from other restaurants at the park.

The next marketplace located in “Pacific Wharf” is “LA-Style,” which served their signature “Pork Belly Banh Mi” sandwich. It was one of the most delicious meals during the event, for a reasonable price of $8.

The multitude of delicious ingredients such as carrots, cheese and mayonnaise, complemented by the juicy pork and soft buns, make a perfect combination of flavors.

The “Golden Dreams” restaurant, located in “Grizzly Peak,” served their own unique items such as the “sweet n’ spicy wings,” for $7.50, and their “carbonara mac n’ cheese with Nueske’s bacon,” for $8.

The five mild spicy, tangy wings were crispy on the outside and juicy in the middle, with a sweet dipping sauce on the side. The mac n’ cheese was very creamy, and the salty bacon on top was an excellent compliment. While the meal was delicious, the price does not equate to the small portions of the dish.

The “D-lish” marketplace is located in “Buena Vista Street,” near the construction of the new “Avengers Campus” set to open in June. One of their specials includes their famous “Very Very Berry Mickey Waffle,” for $6.50.

The waffle was served with berry jam and whipped cream, with a crispy outside and a soft, buttery inside. The meal was also tiny for its price.

Attendees enjoyed delicious food and took pictures with their favorite Disney characters from a safe, six-foot distance. Disney characters such as Mickey, Goofy and Max, Daffy Duck, Chip n’ Dale and Mr. Incredible were spotted waving hello to the park attendees from afar.

The event gave park attendees a unique and healthy environment. It showed that Disney is ready to reopen the park by enforcing social distancing and masks at all times.