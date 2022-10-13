“Dahmer” educational or controversial?

Netflix released their official Dahmer: Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story poster to the general public.

“Dahmer” or “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” was released exclusively to Netflix on Sept. 21 and it had some mixed reviews, to say the least.

It has been Netflix’s number-one show since being released, in fact, it’s the biggest show debut since season 4 of Stranger Things was released.

To date, the “Dahmer” Netflix’s true-crime drama series has ranked in a whopping cumulative of 196,200,000 hours watched worldwide and has an IMDB rating of 8.2 out of 10.

Many IMDb users also left reviews touting the superb acting and portrayals by the actors of all the actual people.

Some people are even lusting over Jeffrey Dahmer and turning him into a “sex symbol.”

One user that goes by eriksurewaard acclaimed the true crime series and said, “The cinematography, one of the best that I have seen in a true crime series of a serial killer!”

It’s safe to say many people found an affinity and liked the series, but several others felt the opposite.

The “Dahmer” series of course didn’t come without its controversy, Netflix has been accused of the inaccurate portrayal of events.

Categorizing the true crime series under the “LGBTQ” category on Netflix had many saying it was insensitive and wrong since Dahmer preyed on gay men.

Perhaps the one controversial point several people seem to be agreeing on is that Netflix is profiting off the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer.

“It’s sad that they’re just making money off this tragedy, Rita Isbell, the sister of victim Errol Lindsey said, “That’s just greed.”

Eric Perry, the cousin of Errol Lindsey said that the Netflix true-crime series is “retraumatizing” their family.

The families of Dahmer’s victims also recused Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of “Dahmer,” for not notifying them in advance they were going to do a series on Dahmer and for not cutting them a check.

On the other hand, the series exploits the victims’ families and in a way glorifies Jeffrey Dahmer.

Some critics say that making continuous series about the serial killer is turning him into an “icon.”

Recently the “Dahmer” true crime series became Netflix’s second most popular English series

The series can be quite educational to people who haven’t heard of the “Milwaukee Cannibal” so that they too can be informed about the dangers of people who want to portray his image.

Most critics loved the series it was the second-highest-viewed show all across the country.

As of Oct. 12, over 701.37 million hours watched by the people of the U.S tuned in to see what was all the fuss was about.

Some would even say Dahmer went after black and brown men which would indicate the racial tendencies of his victims and from the media.

Evan Peters who portrays Jeffery Dahmer said in a promotional video for “Monster” and went over his feelings about the story.

“It’s called The Jeffery Dahmer Story: It’s repercussions, it’s how society and our system failed to stop him multiple times because of racism, homophobia, It’s just a tragic a story,” Peters said.