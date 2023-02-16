Is DreamWorks teasing a new ‘Shrek’ movie?

This is from the film Shrek 3 where Shrek and Fiona raise their triplets and was taken in 2007.

There’s no denying that since his debut in 2001, Shrek has become a household name in this generation, appealing to audiences of all ages.

At the time, it was an original concept that was regarded as a cynical commentary on the classic fairytale tropes by twisting them to be more unconventional and comedic.

At its core, “Shrek” presented a thoughtful, heartwarming, and sometimes heartbreaking tale of a self-loathing ogre and his quest for a happily ever after.

After four feature films and a handful of holiday specials, Dreamworks announced that they’d bid Shrek farewell in 2010.

However, they wouldn’t entirely retire the world of Far Far Away. In 2011, Dreamworks would release “Puss in Boots“, a spin-off based on Shrek’s swashbuckling feline sidekick.

Though approved by critics and fans, the spinoff lacked the magic that made “Shrek” so engaging and the attempt to keep the spirit of Far Far Away alive fell flat. This was the beginning of the studio’s downfall.

Once upon a time, Dreamworks Animation released successful franchises such as “Kung Fu Panda” and “How To Train Your Dragon”. Soon, they cemented themselves in the industry and even became a competitor for Disney.

Before that renaissance period, the studio had been suffering financially due to the failure of previous films. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the co-founder of Dreamworks, credits the success of “Shrek” for the studio’s success.

After this period, other studios such as Pixar, Disney, and Illumination would start to outshine Dreamworks.

Dreamworks Studios continued to release films but none as critically acclaimed as the aforementioned franchises with some such as “Turbo” and “Boss Baby” being panned by critics.

Come Dec. of 2022 however, Dreamworks premiered the next installment of the Shrek franchise, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

The movie was very well received with critics releasing many articles and videos praising the film for its plot, its upgraded animation, and its voice cast.

The sequel to “Puss in Boots,” an otherwise mediocre spinoff, reignited the magic of “Shrek” and brought back nostalgia for the green ogre. Fans were delighted to see Shrek and Donkey again even if it was just for a brief flashback.

The sequel also serves as a breath of fresh air amongst many mediocre animation films that feel more like filler content for streaming websites like Disney+ than anything else.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” stays true to the magic of the Shrek saga in that they are both action and humor packed and they deliver a good story to get its moral across.

The moral of Shrek’s saga is to not judge a book by its cover and true love is accepting someone even the ugliest parts of them.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” takes a more mature tone and teaches the audience a lesson about valuing life and criticizes the glorified concept of immortality.

The film’s final shot heavily implies that the highly anticipated Shrek 5 will finally come to fruition.

One of the voice actors for Puss in Boots and was part of the second Shrek film, Antonio Banderas hinted at Shrek 5, according to Newsweek

“The first time I did Puss in Boots, I was working on broadway, so I did my first session there. I’ve done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back,” Banderas said.

With the recent success of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” there is hope for Dreamworks to bring back its fan-favorite series “Shrek.”