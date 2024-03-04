Netflix drops another subpar film with Code 8: Part II

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel Carpio, Managing EditorMarch 4, 2024
Official movie poster for Code 8: Part II produced by Netflix. Photo credit: Netflix
Official movie poster for Code 8: Part II produced by Netflix. Photo credit: Netflix

Netflix released Code 8: Part II on Feb. 28, 2024 and you can add this to the list of subpar movies they’ve recently released.

After four years the second part of this movie was made and released to streaming on Netflix.

The movie’s long-awaited second part wasn’t not worth the wait as it wasn’t terrible but wasn’t good either because there was no need for a sequel to this movie.

While this is one of Netflix’s better movie releases it still felt like it didn’t surpass the high bar the streaming service has set for itself.

Code 8: Part I was released theatrically in Dec. 2019 but wasn’t picked up by Netflix until April 2020.

The movie wasn’t making people want to see it again but it did entail events that are currently happening in the real world that are worth noting.

It follows the main protagonist Conner Reed played by Robbie Amell and the supporting actress Pav, played by Sirena Gulamgaus trying to escape the corrupt police department.

Lincoln City is the fictional city the protagonists live in and it’s a city full of people with different super powers which the police try to take advantage of.

Connor and Pav are just two people from Lincoln City that having powers but they’re trying to expose the corruption of the police department.

In the movie it shows the extent cops are willing to go for their benefit, it also shows the corruption, police brutality, and the hunger for power they go on against the people of the city.

The real world deals with issues like this which made the movie somewhat relatable to moviegoers.

For the most part, the storyline’s underlying message is decent but the acting and directing unfortunately aren’t all there.

Many critics believe the same in the movie being decent but not good, rating it 69% on the rotten tomatometer.

Looking for a more positive outlook on the movie, the visuals and CGI are significantly better than the first movie and the underlying messaging of the movie is better told than the first as well.

Audiences were a bit more negative than critics when reviewing the movie rating it 67% on the rotten tomatometer.

If the movie was to get rated out of five stars I would give it three stars out of five.

The directing of the movie could’ve been better and the acting could’ve been much more believable had they gotten more experienced actors.

There are rumbles and rumors that a Code 8: Part III might be in the works but it’s better for everyone that it doesn’t happen because a part two of the movie wasn’t necessary.

While the film itself felt out of place from the first film, the events that took place made you realize that the movie isn’t entirely fiction on its own.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing, Co-Sports, & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Participants doing downward dog pose during Yoga session in the Student center.
Students Unwind Their Minds With R&B Yoga
members of K-pop Club Photo credit: Adrienne Fajardo & Edward Fernandez
K-pop Club Back On Campus
Plenazo Tribe performing an anti-war ballad
Long Beach celebrates Afro-Latino culture
From left to right : Nadia on the piano, Joel on the base Mars on vocal, Mikey on the drums, Andrew Maz on vocals and Sergio on the guitar.
Behind the album: Andrew Maz and the band
Gladstone on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon Photo credit: Marlon Kaufmann Courtesy_of_Apple
Gladstone nomination reminder of Hollywood's shortcomings
Beyonce on Reneigh during her Renaissance tour
Building the stage with Andrea Garcia
More in Movies
The official movie poster for the movie A Million Miles Away.
A Million Miles Away brings pride to Mexicans
The official Equalizer 3 movie poster.
Equalizer 3 astonishes spectators
Michael B. Jordan attends the European premiere of Creed III at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 15, 2023.
The beauty behind 'Creed III'
This is from the film Shrek 3 where Shrek and Fiona raise their triplets and was taken in 2007.
Is DreamWorks teasing a new 'Shrek' movie?
Black Adam is here!!!
'Black Adam' is one of the better superhero movies
Halloween Ends poster
Spoilers: 'Halloween Ends,' all hope for the franchise
More in Reviews
Album Cover for american dream, by 21 Savage Photo credit: Sony Music Entertainment
"american dream" was a success for 21 Savage
The official movie poster of the Netflix original movie “LIFT.” Photo credit: Netflix
“LIFT” lifted no one’s expectations
Movie poster for Mean Girls (2024) Photo credit: Paramount Pictures
Mean Girls (2024): So Not Fetch
Anyone But You official movie poster. Photo credit: Sony Pictures
Anyone But You was anything but special
Peter Parker and Miles Morales picture from first teaser trailer released by Insomniac Games.
Spider Man 2: An experience to remember
Loup Garron stands ready to dispense some vigilante justice in Jacquline Careys 2009 novel.
Book review: Santa Olivia

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *