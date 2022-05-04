An art exhibit dedicated to displaying the talented works of Cerritos College students was brought back after a two-year hiatus by the Art Department. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo
An art exhibit dedicated to displaying the talented works of Cerritos College students was brought back after a two-year hiatus by the Art Department. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

Cerritos College Art Exhibit Returns

Clarissa Arceo, Community Editor

May 4, 2022

On April 28, the Cerritos College Art Department opened their 2022 art exhibition after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

A ceremony was held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday following the judging of a designated judge to honor the students’ works and announce awards.

The ceremony was held at the Fine Arts building located on the West side of campus where over one hundred students, parents and faculty gathered to witness the opening of the art exhibit that will remain open until July.

A reception for the 2022 Cerritos College art exhibit began at 5:30 p.m. outside of the Fine Arts building on campus.
A reception for the 2022 Cerritos College art exhibit began at 5:30 p.m. outside of the Fine Arts building on campus. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

Since the beginning of the semester, a contest was open to students in the College’s art, digital and graphic design, photography (etc.) departments.

Students were allowed to submit their pieces in a contest- whether physical, digital or on paper- and receive a chance to win cash prizes as well as recognition for their work in the campus’s art exhibition.

First, second, third and honorable recognitions were awarded to students of seven different categories who had submitted their pieces and were featured in the exhibit.

The categories to be judged were for (1) Cermaics/3D Design; (2) Painting/Life Drawing; (3) Freehand Drawing; (4) Printmaking/2D Design/Color Theory; (5) Graphic Design/Digital Illustration; (6) 3D Modeling/Motion Picture Editing; and (7) Photography.

Pieces ranging from paintings, drawings, photographs, digital designs and more were featured in the art gallery in the Fine Arts building on Thursday.
Pieces ranging from paintings, drawings, photographs, digital designs and more were judged by category and received recognition as they hung in the art gallery. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

For the past two years, the art department had made their exhibit feature exclusively online via Zoom, where students were virtually recognized for their work in online classes.

Instructional and academic support (for the theatre department, specifically) Ariel Hughes, said that she is grateful to James McDubbin for inviting her to be a part of the art community at Cerritos College this year.

“The students submitted so many great pieces,” Hughes said, “and the craziest part is that these are beginners, they are only scratching the surface of their potential.”

Hughes emphasized the importance of recognizing the amount of time, effort and work each student put into their pieces.

“To be isolated for two years and still be able to hone their skills throughout the semester,” Hughes said. “Now that is talent! It’s so amazing that we are able to bring our community back together to recognize the beauty of art.”

Over one hundred students, parents and faculty of Cerritos College gathered for a reception in the grand opening of the art department's 2022 art exhibit on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Over one hundred students, parents and faculty of Cerritos College gathered for a reception in the grand opening of the art department’s 2022 art exhibit on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

Many students expressed their gratitude and excitement for the reception and exhibit as it allowed them to feel more confident in themselves and their work.

Rachel Tamayo, Graphic Design major at Cerritos College, won 1st place in the two-dimensional and color theory section for her blue, abstract self-portrait; She hopes to transfer to the California State University of Long Beach for their art programs.

“I always knew I wanted to do something with art, and I’m still trying to decide what exactly it is that I want to do with art,” Tamayo said. “This piece probably took me about 25 hours or more to do.”

Tamayo said she was prompted to submit this piece by one of her professors at the College.

“I actually did not think I would win anything at all, I was so shocked to hear my name when it was called but it’s a great feeling I still can’t believe it, but it makes me feel good about my work,” Tamayo concluded.

Luis Artega, photography major, won an honorable recognition by his photography professor for his submitted photo of a street sign with an American flag hovering in the background.

“This exhibit was put on hold for two years because of COVID-19 so I don’t think many people knew or went to it,” Artega said. “I’m just happy to be able to submit my work and be recognized for my efforts. I fell in love with photography in high school and it’s what I want to do.”

Artega said that he [also] hopes to transfer to CSULB for their photography program.

Students, parents and faculty are welcomed to view the different art pieces submitted by the College's students until July.
Students, parents and faculty are welcomed to view the different art pieces submitted by the College’s students until July. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

The 2022 art exhibition will be open until July 14 in accordance to the College’s hours for students, faculty and families to view the recognized work.

Leave a Comment
About the Writer
Photo of Clarissa Arceo
Clarissa Arceo, Community Editor
Clarissa Arceo is Community Editor for Talon Marks covering community news, Life, and arts & entertainment. She is a Journalism major transferring to a 4-year university in the Fall. Aside from reporting, Arceo enjoys photographing community events, reading contemporary romance and psychological fiction novels, and taking trips to the beach.

 

Arts

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Natalie Portman of Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Thor Love and Thunder trailer breakdown
WINTERHAVEN, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Star Wars cosplayer Lisa Lower as Boba Fett poses for photos at Buttercup Sand Dunes on February 21, 2021 in Winterhaven, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
The Book of Boba Fett finale recap
This is an image of a lego jukebox, which is similar to the jukebox event.
Call to artists: “Jukebox” is cancelled!
Cortézs art incites a maze of direct and implied meanings
Cortéz’s art incites ‘a maze of direct and implied meanings’
Be prepared to binge watch TV shows as Netflix begins to release new seasons of many TV shows. You is set to premiere on Netflix on Oct. 15th, 2021. Photo credit: Deepak
Psychotic couple comes back to Netflix

Arts & Entertainment

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the game that was played in the event. Photo credit: SAKURAKO plays MARIO KART DS. by MIKI Yoshihito
Mario Kart at Cerritos
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Natalie Portman of Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Thor Love and Thunder trailer breakdown
Players compete against each other for everyone to watch, all while being streamed live on Twitch.
The revival of the Southern California Tekken scene
Carlos Leyva Martinez inside the El Mas Chingon food truck.
El Mas Chingon lives up to its name, beating the global pandemic
(From L) US actor Jake Gyllenhaal, US filmmaker Michael Bay, Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez and US actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II pose during a photocall for the premiere of the film Ambulance in Paris on April 20, 2022. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Spoiler free review: Ambulance delivers an exhausting action-packed experience

Talon Marks • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.