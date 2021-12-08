Community forum discusses parking lot updates

The parking lot at this intersection 166th and Studebaker in Norwalk is currently undergoing renovations. The forum held a Q&A for members of the community to voice their concerns.

Cerritos College has planned to continue making improvements to the parking lot on the corner of 166th street and Studebaker. Aesthetic and security enhancements have been made in the area previously.

The College hosted a forum on Dec. 5, for the Cerritos college community to drop in and provide college representatives with feedback regarding the changes that have been made.

The lot has funded a total revenue of $275,000.

These funds have been used to fund student programs such as the Student Study Abroad Program (TEEP) and the Cerritos Complete program.

“The study abroad program hasn’t been in effect for the past two summers but we plan to open this up and reinstate this program [with these funds].” said, Vice President of Business Services, Felipe Lopez.

This parking lot is operable Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The lot entrance will be accessible from the eastern gate on campus connecting to parking lot 10. said Lopez.

“Access is only through or between the purchasing building and CDC, you must access the lot off lot 10 because there is no direct access to the lot.”

After the college was granted a temporary permit, changes were made including; the addition of asphalt, the installation of vertical green slats along the fence perimeter, trumpet vines and irrigation.

The sidewalk was replaced along 166th street and 10 previous trees were removed and replaced with aristocrat pear trees.

Security cameras have been installed to secure and monitor the lot.

The college police department also surveys this area, including it in its regular rotation addressing all potential security concerns at the college.

Improvements on lighting fixtures, installing light fixtures matching the color standards of lot 10, vertical shields to direct sunlight downwards, dimmable light fixtures and setting the previously agreed on site illuminance to not exceed more than 1.03 foot-candles.

“We’re required to provide a chorally update forum to get some feedback and input from community members regarding the corner lot on 166th and Studebaker,” said Lopez.

The City of Cerritos granted the college permission for the parking lot Dec.18, 2017 and completed all the requirements specified in the temporary use permit March 9, 2018.

The temporary use permit began in 2017 and ends Dec.18 2021.

An application for another temporary use permit was refilled and community residents will continue to have access to the lot until Dec.19, 2026.

Meetings regarding the parking lot will be held annually instead of quarterly.

The meetings will most likely be held the first Monday of the month of December.

Miya Walker, Director of College Relations, and Felipe Lopez gave participants their contact information so that the community has the ability to express any concerns they might have regarding the parking lot.