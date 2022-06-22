Cerritos Campus closing due to power outage

This is a photo of lightning that took place in 2011 and is similar to the lightning that was flashing around 4 a.m. on June 22. This photo was by Brilhast1 (and Nathan Vaughn on Flickr).

Recently, Cerritos College posted via Twitter that the campus will be closed for the rest of the day due to a power outage due to lightning on June 22 at around 9 a.m.

This is the result of the thunderstorms and lightning that have taken place around 4 a.m. on June 22 where you could hear loud bangs and see flashes of light outside of your house.

Another user responded to that same Twitter post and replied with a photo (showing the college on fire) but in their post, they said that no one was hurt.

The update that Campus staff got via email came around 9:00 a.m. and said that the lightning started in lot #8 in the college (in front of the Health Occupation building).

Luckily, there were no reports of injury or damage to any cars as of 9 a.m., when the email was sent out.

The email update said, “The main power supply the campus is using has been damaged (and out),” and told employees to safely leave the campus and work from home.

Students of Cerritos College also got a similar email, which is named update one, at around 3 p.m. where it would state the same things as the staff email.

However, the update says that the power supply is still damaged, there is no other injuries or property damage and that Southern California Edison is on-campus to try to restore the damaged electrical system.

The Cerritos College website also had an update when they wrote that the phone lines are down and more importantly, “[the] campus will remain closed on Thursday, June 23, and will reopen on Friday, June 24.”