Indie film “Free Lunch” coming soon

This is one of the main characters of the film, Sam who’s played by Connor Willliam Barrett, where he’s playing a detective in this noir-style film. Photo credit: Alex Linares

“Free Lunch” is a film that is planning to come out in 2024 as an indie film, having backing from crowdfunding and pitching in money to create the film.

The 2024 film is a children’s movie while also bringing back that old-school noir style and currently, the film is in post-production.

The first viewing of “Free Lunch” will be in festivals and will later come out on streaming services, which is still being worked out.

The film takes place in the 6th grade where the plot is the honor’s kids stealing from the school.

Cristina Nava and Forrest Hartl, two of the three producers of the film, talked about the inspiration for the film from movies like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “The Sandlot.”

“I have ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ up on my wall,” Nava said as she happily showed her wall.

The director of “Free Lunch” noted, “I did want to write a script that my children can watch, that my family can watch.”

The two producers talked about the community and the importance of a strong team when you create a film.

“Someone can show up and make the sandwiches for lunch … you’re going to need those when you’re just starting,” Nava said as she smiles, “It’s going to take a village to make a movie.”

The film “Free Lunch” was Nava’s first time being the director and the filmmaking process began around Dec. of last year.

Nava and Hartl are Cerritos College Alums who met each other during their time at Cerritos College; both also began to in love with film creation at Cerritos.

The director talked about how she got into acting when doing a musical at Cerritos College while Harl talked about being undecided at Cerritos and then falling in love with film when taking a theater class.

“Cerritos introduced me to a lot of artists who I’ve worked with since we all left the college,” Hartl said, “Cerritos has provided this network of people that we all continue to work with.”

Nava talked about how she was teaching drama students to middle school students and how she would do a for the yearly musical theatre at the school.

The Writer/Producer, Forrest Hartl, spoke about being extremely motivated when he was working on “Crazy Stupid Love.”

Nava loved the crowdfunding aspect of creating this indie film, “It was just amazing when our professors [and alumni] were able to support us in this way.”

As for advice, Nava said to figure out your passion and you’ll make money from that passion once you find that thing you love.

Hartl’s advice was to always say “yes” to as many opportunities as you can; Hartl also stressed the importance of getting out there and gaining experience.

For future projects, Hartl did not mention any future projects while Nava said she’s working on a rom-com film labeled, “The Answer to my Prayer.”

If you’re interested in the film and are willing to donate, it’s hyperlinked in the text and the Instagram is called free_lunch_the_movie.

Also, they will be doing a performing tour at local high schools and if anyone wants to volunteer, contact [email protected]