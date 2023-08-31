Students rush to meet the clubs

Cerritos College hosted its annual Club Rush event on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Library Sidewalk.

At the event, there were rows and rows of canopies set up to shade people from the scorching sun.

Many students walked along the library sidewalk talking to various leaders of different clubs and organizations.

The show out to the event was good as about 100 to 150 students showed up to meet with different clubs.

Clubs were not the only groups that came and set up canopies, organizations like the Cerritos College Transfer Center and Cerritos College Counseling showed up.

The event also hosted Meet the Counselor Day where students can meet with a Cerritos College counselor and their services.

Many of the clubs at the event showed off a particular subject that students may be interested in.

Clubs such as the Econ Club or Sociology Club offer a like-minded place for students who may be interested in the same topic.

Programs such as Puente, UMOJA, and others allow students to be able to take the next step in their education path.

Claudia Quilizapa, a counselor at the event, explains what she hopes students with get out of the Club Rush event.

“The more students touch different services, groups, or a part of something, the more successful they can be.”

“In our research in student development, we learned that the more that students are involved, the more successful they’re going to be,” Claudia said.

Students had the opportunity to get free Frantone’s Pizza with a juice box provided by Cerritos College Student Life.

To get the free pizza students had to go around talking to different clubs and programs to get 3 tickets, once they did, they were able to get the free pizza.

Students also had the opportunity to win different prizes by spinning a wheel if they had extra tickets.

Anne Park, an engineering student at Cerritos College went more in-depth on how important these types of even

ts are for students.

“A lot of students sometimes get afraid to come to these types of mixers and events, but they shouldn’t because they can really help you,” Park explained, “It’s a great way to meet new people and expand your interests.”

Some clubs had interactive displays for students to interact with, like the Chinese Club which had the head of a Chinese dragon to showcase their club.

Chris Dela Cruz, Student Activities Coordinator for Cerritos College emphasized that it is important for students to get involved with their school.

“It’s really important to get involved, studies show that the more students are involved on campus the better they do academically,” Dela Cruz said.

For more information on campus clubs and counselor meetup sessions, visit the Cerritos College website.